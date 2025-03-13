Michael Vick excited to be part of HBCU culture with MEAC visit

The 2025 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) men’s basketball tournament has begun in Norfolk, Virginia, and the host HBCU, the Norfolk State Spartans, secured a hard-fought victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The game at the Norfolk Scope Arena saw the top-seeded Spartans narrowly avoid an upset, edging out the Hawks in a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Adding to the excitement of the evening was the presence of Michael Vick, the newly appointed head football coach of Norfolk State University. Vick, a native of Newport News, Virginia, and a former NFL quarterback renowned for his electrifying playing style was seen sitting courtside, fervently supporting the Spartans.

Vick’s journey to this point has been one of football’s most remarkable stories. Born and raised in the Hampton Roads area, he first gained national attention as a standout quarterback at Virginia Tech, leading the Hokies to the BCS National Championship Game in 2000. His collegiate success propelled him to the NFL, where he was selected first overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 draft. During his 13-season career, Vick earned four Pro Bowl selections and became the league’s all-time leader in quarterback rushing yards, “redefining the term dual-threat quarterback.”

Vick’s new challenge

In December 2024, Michael Vick embraced a new challenge by stepping into the role of head football coach at Norfolk State University. This appointment marked a homecoming for Vick, allowing him to give back to the community that had been instrumental in his development. His hiring has invigorated the culture of HBCU football and has injected optimism into the Spartans’ fan base, with many anticipating a revitalization of the MEAC football program under his leadership.

During the first-round MEAC tourney game, Vick expressed his enthusiasm about being part of the Norfolk State community. “It’s amazing,” Vick said. “I’m a part of the Norfolk State culture now, so I felt it was only right to come and sit courtside. We’re winning, most importantly, but the atmosphere is amazing, and I’m just excited to be part of the Norfolk State tradition and culture.” Vick told Marc Davis of WTKR News 3 in Hampton Roads, VA.

“This has been fun, to be acclimated and back involved in football, coaching, having the team that I get to coach for days on end is the most exciting thing that I’ve encountered in a long time since playing the game,” Vick continued.

Vick’s presence at the MEAC tournament underscores the unity and mutual support among the athletic programs in the HBCU sports world. His engagement with the basketball team shows his commitment to fostering a cohesive athletic community at Norfolk State, and his presence is likely to inspire student-athletes across all sports.

Vick’s first Spring

As Norfolk State’s football team prepares for the upcoming HBCU football season, the anticipation surrounding Michael Vick’s impact continues to build. His unique blend of professional experience and personal resilience positions him as a transformative figure capable of guiding the Spartans to new heights.

“We have the opportunity to grow as a team,” Vick said when asked about starting his first spring practices in Norfolk. “Unfortunately, everybody can’t make the team so it’s going to be competition at the highest level and we’ve got to evaluate, but at the same time we get to finally get a chance to touch on one another, have a chance to hit and put forth that best effort.”

“There’s a lot of rules and regulations, there’s a lot of things you have to pay attention to and I get it, but being a first-time head coach, I’ve got to keep my head on a swivel and understand what’s happening around me. It’s been amazing. It’s been a good time.”