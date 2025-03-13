Shaq pulls up to the SWAC to support son, former NBA teammate

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) took in some HBCU hoops at the 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) tournament to support his son, Shaqir O’Neal, as Florida A&M University (FAMU) faced off against Jackson State University, coached by former NBA player Mo Williams. The first-round conference tournament matchup with Jackson State University (JSU) ended in a 91-76 JSU victory over FAMU.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Despite the loss, FAMU’s Shaqir O’Neal played 21 minutes in the game, logging four points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Shaq and Mo Will

Shaquille O’Neal and Mo Williams share a history from their overlapping NBA careers. Both played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2009-2010 season. A dominant center, O’Neal had a 19-year career in the NBA, earning four NBA championships and 15 All-Star selections. Williams, a skilled point guard, played 13 seasons in the league, earning one All-Star selection and securing an NBA championship in 2016.

Shaqir O’Neal’s journey in college basketball has taken him through two HBCUs. In July 2024, he transferred to FAMU from Texas Southern University, seeking increased playing time and development opportunities. At Texas Southern, during the 2022-2023 season, he averaged 1.4 points per game over 20 appearances.

The move to FAMU proved beneficial, as Shaqir showcased significant improvement during the 2024-2025 season. A highlight of his season was recording his first collegiate double-double on February 17, 2025, against Alcorn State, where he tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks, contributing to an 85-76 victory.

Throughout the season, he maintained averages of 7.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, with a commendable field goal percentage of 51.4%.

Shaq’s presence at the SWAC tournament shows his support for his son’s HBCU basketball career and reinforces the aura surrounding HBCU sporting events, where tournaments and Classics can turn into celebrity-studded events in the blink of an eye. Shaqir’s decision to continue his career at FAMU also shows that HBCU basketball has something to offer student-athletes indiscriminate to personal resources. Highlighting a broader trend of talented athletes recognizing these institutions’ rich history and opportunities.