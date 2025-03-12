Michael Vick talks possible blockbuster game with Deion Sanders

In a recent interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Michael Vick, the newly appointed head coach of Norfolk State University’s football team, was enthusiastic about the possibility of his team facing off against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes in what would be a blockbuster HBCU vs Power 4 matchup. Vick spoke on Sanders’ impact on HBCU football during his tenure at Jackson State University, stating, “What Deion did at Jackson State was monumental. He brought national attention to HBCUs and elevated the program to new heights.”

“It’s a possibility. But..you know what? It would have to make all the sense in the world.” Vick responded to Patrick’s question about the possibility of this matchup. “You know, I spoke to Deion Sanders about those type of games and scheduling big-time games for the school, you just want to be cautious when you’re doing that, you know, you don’t want to put the kids in a bad situation, you know, obviously it helps the school out and we’ll pick and choose our spots in what’s the right team to play before I put them in a situation where it’s a detriment to them. And, when we do…when we finally schedule that game, we’ll be ready to play that game and be competitive in that game.”

Deion Sanders HBCU tenure

Deion Sanders began his coaching career at Jackson State in 2020, leading the Tigers to an impressive 27-6 record over three seasons. Under his leadership, Jackson State secured consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) titles in 2021 and 2022, with Sanders earning the SWAC Coach of the Year award both years. His tenure revitalized the football program at Jackson State and shone a national spotlight on the rich history and talent within HBCU football.

In December 2022, Sanders accepted the head coaching position at the University of Colorado, a move that surprised many but was consistent with Sanders’ ambition to take on and tackle new challenges. His inaugural season with the Buffaloes in 2023 concluded with a 4-8 record, but the subsequent 2024 season saw a remarkable turnaround, with Colorado finishing 9-3 and 7-2 in conference play.

Michael Vick’s path

Michael Vick’s journey into coaching mirrors Sanders’ path in several ways. Appointed as the head coach of Norfolk State in early 2025, Vick transitioned from a celebrated NFL career to collegiate coaching, aiming to leverage his experience to inspire and develop young athletes, especially in the Tidewater region of Virginia, where he grew up. Upon his hiring, Vick expressed his commitment to mentoring and transforming the football program at Norfolk State, stating, “I am blessed and humbled by this opportunity to lead, mentor, and transform the football program at Norfolk State University.”

The potential matchup between Norfolk State and Colorado symbolizes more than just a game; it represents the potential bridging of the gap between traditional HBCU programs and larger NCAA institutions from the Power 4 conferences. This game would provide invaluable exposure for Norfolk State University and its football program, an opportunity for Deion Sanders to stay connected to his HBCU football roots, and a big payday for the Norfolk State football program.

The prospect of a Norfolk State versus Colorado football game under the guidance of Michael Vick and Deion Sanders speaks to the evolving landscape of college football and the influential role that high-profile coaches can play in this progression. As both coaches continue to build their programs, fans and analysts eagerly anticipate this landmark matchup’s possibility.