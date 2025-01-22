Michael Vick talks journey to HBCU football on ‘I Am Athlete’

Michael Vick, one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in NFL history, is now using his experience and knowledge to shape young athletes as the head coach at Norfolk State University. For fans of HBCU football, this move is monumental.

Vick’s coaching philosophy finds its roots in his time with Andy Reid, one of the most respected coaches in NFL history. In a conversation on I Am Athlete Daily, Vick reflected on his time with Reid, saying, “I learned so much from Andy Reid, not just about football but about how to manage people and build a team.” This relationship began when Reid gave Vick a second chance, signing him to the Philadelphia Eagles after his return to football. Reid’s support helped Vick rebuild both his career and reputation, and those lessons continue to guide him in his new role. Vick’s focus on building strong relationships with his players mirrors what he learned from Reid. He explained during the interview, “It’s about loving the players and creating a bond where they know you’re invested in their growth.”

As a cultural icon, Michael Vick brings unmatched star power to Norfolk State. He is widely regarded as a trailblazer for dual-threat quarterbacks, inspiring a generation of players, including current NFL stars like Lamar Jackson. His presence alone can attract recruits eager to learn from someone who has played at the highest level. However, Vick’s fame is a double-edged sword. While it brings attention and legitimacy to Norfolk State’s football program, it also sets high expectations. Balancing his iconic status with the day-to-day grind of coaching will be key to his success. Speaking on how he handles the weight of his legacy, Vick said on I Am Athlete Daily, “I try to keep everything in perspective—both the good and the bad—and use that to keep moving forward.”

Vick’s move to Norfolk State also highlights a broader trend of high-profile athletes and coaches bringing their talents to HBCUs. His presence elevates the program’s profile, attracts national attention, and inspires other retired athletes to consider coaching roles at HBCUs. Former Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums has emphasized the importance of mentorship within the program, and Vick’s addition aligns perfectly with that mission. Drawing from his extensive football knowledge and life experiences, Vick provides a unique perspective that resonates with the players.

As Michael Vick takes on this new role, it becomes clear that his goals go beyond just teaching the X’s and O’s of football. Coaching at Norfolk State represents a chance for him to give back, shape the next generation, and continue his journey of growth and redemption. Reflecting on his coaching aspirations during the interview, he noted, “It’s got to be something that you’re going to want to wake up and do every day, not something that makes you wish you could be doing something else.”

The impact of Vick’s journey from NFL icon to HBCU coach will be felt far beyond the football field. His relationship with Andy Reid provided the tools to lead, while his fame opened doors many HBCU programs rarely get to walk through. As Norfolk State enters this new chapter with Vick on the sidelines, the Spartans and the broader HBCU community have much to look forward to.

