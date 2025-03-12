HBCU Basketball: Star power vs. team depth

The MEAC Tournament is set for a thrilling showdown between two HBCU basketball powerhouses, (4) Howard University and (5) Morgan State. This matchup is a battle of contrasting styles—Howard has the MEAC’s best player, while Morgan State boasts superior depth. With the Bison chasing a three-peat, the Bears are looking to upset their rivals and advance.

Howard Bison

Strengths:

Blake Harper (MEAC Player & Rookie of the Year) – The star freshman leads the MEAC in scoring at 19.3 PPG and can take over games single-handedly.

Championship experience – Howard has won back-to-back MEAC titles and knows how to perform under pressure.

Perimeter shooting – When Marcus Dockery and others find their rhythm, the Bison become a dangerous offensive team.

Weaknesses:

Lack of depth – Outside of Harper, offensive production can be streaky.

– Outside of Harper, offensive production can be streaky. Rebounding issues – Howard struggles against teams with strong frontcourt presence.

Morgan State Bears

Strengths:

Balanced scoring attack – Unlike Howard, Morgan State spreads the ball around and has multiple scoring options.

Tough defense – The Bears apply relentless pressure and are one of the best defensive teams in the MEAC.

Rebounding edge – Morgan State is a strong rebounding team, which could be the key to controlling the pace of the game.

Weaknesses:

No dominant scorer – Kameron Hobbs is a First-Team All-MEAC selection, but Morgan State lacks a true go-to offensive star.

Free-throw struggles – If the game is tight late, Morgan State's free-throw shooting could be a liability.

HBCU Key Matchups & X-Factors

Blake Harper vs. Morgan State’s Defense – The Bears must slow down Harper, who is capable of carrying Howard to victory.

Kameron Hobbs vs. Howard's Backcourt – If Hobbs dictates the tempo, Morgan State's depth could wear Howard down.

X-Factor: Howard's Supporting Cast – If Marcus Dockery and company step up offensively, Howard becomes tough to beat. If not, Morgan State's depth could prevail.

Prediction & Outlook

Howard has the best individual player, if not the best in HBCU basketball, but Morgan State has the better all-around team. If Harper gets enough help, Howard University could continue its reign as the MEAC’s top HBCU basketball program. However, if Morgan State controls the boards and limits Harper’s impact, the Bears could pull off an upset.

Who wins: The star-powered Bison or the balanced Bears?