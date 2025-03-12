Master P finds inspiration in Deion Sanders’ HBCU blueprint

Hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Master P, born Percy Miller, was recently appointed as the President of Basketball Operations at the University of New Orleans (UNO). In shaping his vision for the program, Master P recently expressed how he plans to draw inspiration from NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ coaching blueprint in HBCU football during his time as head coach at Jackson State.

In a recent interview on X.com, Master P expressed his admiration for Sanders’ achievements and his intent to emulate that success at UNO. He remarked, “Deion Sanders is opening doors, he did it in football, he did a great job. That’s the GOAT; I salute him.” Master P further elaborated on his aspirations, stating, “If I can do that in New Orleans, in the basketball world—and we talked a lot about this—this is my time to shine.”

Deion Sanders, affectionately known as “Coach Prime,” made headlines in 2020 when he accepted the head coaching position at Jackson State University (JSU), an HBCU. His tenure brought unprecedented national attention to the program, including top-tier recruits like Travis Hunter and non-stop national media coverage. Notably, Sanders’ commitment to HBCUs was personal; he coached his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, at JSU, both of whom played pivotal roles on the team.

Master P’s HBCU connection

Master P’s connection to HBCUs is also deeply personal. He holds honorary doctorates from HBCUs Lincoln University and Grambling State University. His son, Hercy Miller, initially committed to play basketball at Tennessee State University (TSU), another prominent HBCU. Hercy’s decision was seen as a significant endorsement of HBCU athletic programs. However, due to concerns over medical resources, Hercy transferred from TSU after a brief tenure.

Miller was asked if he planned to emulate the father-son element of Deion Sanders’ HBCU tenure by bringing his son Mercy to play for UNO. “My son making his own name, he’s on his own journey so I’m gonna let him do his journey,” said Miller of his son Mercy Miller, who has committed to play basketball for the University of Houston.

Deion Sanders responded to Master P’s comments with warmth and encouragement. Posting, “Love this brother from day 1. He’s blessed more of us than darn near anyone in the game. And he’s still giving.” in response to the video.

Master P’s vision for UNO

Master P’s vision for UNO extends beyond the basketball court. He aims to elevate the university’s profile, attract a diverse student body, and provide mentorship to student-athletes. Drawing from his entrepreneurial background, Master P plans to implement programs that prepare students for success both on and off the court.

“This is bigger than the game,” said Miller on his role with UNO. “It’s about educating and creating future leaders at the same time. I’m here to make sure that these young student-athletes have the opportunities, resources, and mentorship to succeed on and off the court. UNO is our culture, our community, our city, our team and our family. It’s time to bring the love and passion back to New Orleans basketball.”

The collaborative spirit between Master P and Deion Sanders highlights a broader movement to enhance the prominence and resources of athletic programs at HBCUs and similar institutions. As Master P embarks on this new chapter with the University of New Orleans, the blueprint laid out by Deion Sanders serves as both a guide and an inspiration. Their shared commitment to excellence, mentorship, and community development hopes to continue to usher in a new era for collegiate athletics where prominent figures give back to their communities with their time, resources, and influence.