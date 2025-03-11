HBCU March Madness: 2025 MEAC Women’s Tourney breakdown

The 2025 MEAC Women’s Basketball Tournament is set to take place from March 12-16 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Eight HBCU programs will battle for the conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

This year’s tournament is headlined by Norfolk State’s dominant season, Howard’s strong push for the title, and Coppin State’s resurgence. Here’s everything you need to know before the HBCU hoops action begins.

MEAC Women’s Tournament Schedule & Bracket

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, March 12

6:00 PM: No. 1 Norfolk State (14-0) vs. No. 8 South Carolina State (1-13)

No. 1 vs. No. 8 8:00 PM: No. 2 Howard (12-2) vs. No. 7 Delaware State (1-13)

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, March 13

6:00 PM: No. 3 Coppin State (8-6) vs. No. 6 Morgan State (6-8)

No. 3 vs. No. 6 8:00 PM: No. 4 Maryland Eastern Shore (8-6) vs. No. 5 North Carolina Central (7-7)

Semifinals – Friday, March 15

6:00 PM: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner

8:00 PM: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Championship – Saturday, March 16

3:00 PM: MEAC Championship Game (ESPNU)

Key Storylines to Watch

1. Norfolk State’s Quest for a Perfect MEAC Season

Norfolk State (27-4, 14-0 MEAC) has been unstoppable all season, finishing undefeated in conference play. Led by Diamond Johnson (19.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.3 APG) and Kierra Wheeler (15.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG), the Spartans have the top-ranked defense in the MEAC, allowing just 56.6 points per game.

A team that thrives on forcing turnovers and controlling the glass, Norfolk State is the clear favorite to win its second consecutive MEAC title.

2. Can Howard Challenge Norfolk State?

Howard (19-10, 12-2 MEAC) has been the biggest threat to Norfolk State this season. Led by Destiny Howell (15.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG) and Saniyah King (12.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.7 APG), the Bison are a balanced team with strong perimeter shooting.

Their only two MEAC losses came against Norfolk State and Maryland Eastern Shore, but if they get hot in the tournament, they could pull off an upset.

3. Coppin State and Maryland Eastern Shore Could Play Spoiler

Both Coppin State (8-6 MEAC) and Maryland Eastern Shore (8-6 MEAC) have solid regular-season resumes.

Coppin State is led by Laila Lawrence (16.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG), and they rank second in the MEAC in rebounding. Meanwhile, Maryland Eastern Shore has one of the best defenses in the league and a plus-7.5 rebounding margin per game.

If any team outside of the top two is going to shake up the bracket, it’s one of these two.

4. South Carolina State and Delaware State Face Tough Climb

South Carolina State (2-28, 1-13 MEAC) and Delaware State (5-23, 1-13 MEAC) struggled this season. Both teams have a young roster, and they’ll need a near-perfect game to pull off an upset in the tournament.

Players to Watch in the MEAC Tournament

Diamond Johnson (Norfolk State, Guard) – The MEAC Player of the Year candidate , averaging 19.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.3 APG .

– The , averaging . Destiny Howell (Howard, Guard) – Howard’s leading scorer (15.1 PPG) , known for clutch shooting .

– Howard’s , known for . Laila Lawrence (Coppin State, Forward) – A double-double machine (16.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG) .

– A . Zamara Haynes (Maryland Eastern Shore, Guard) – One of the MEAC’s most efficient scorers (11.6 PPG) .

– One of the . Kierra Wheeler (Norfolk State, Forward) – A dominant force inside the paint (15.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG).

Championship Predictions

Championship Matchup Prediction: Norfolk State vs. Howard

These were the top two teams all season, and they’re the most likely to meet in the championship. Norfolk State’s size and defense make them the favorite, but Howard has the guard play to keep it close.

Dark Horse Pick: Coppin State

With strong rebounding and depth, Coppin State has the tools to upset one of the top teams and make a surprise run in the HBCU conference tournament.

How to Watch the MEAC Tournament

TV & Streaming:

ESPN+ will stream the quarterfinals and semifinals .

will stream the . The MEAC Championship Game airs on ESPNU (March 16, 3 PM ET).

Final Thoughts

The MEAC Women’s Basketball Tournament promises excitement and high-stakes HBCU basketball competition.

Can Norfolk State complete an undefeated conference season?

Will Howard pull off the upset and take the crown?

Can Coppin State or Maryland Eastern Shore surprise the field?