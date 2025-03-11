SWAC announces basketball postseason awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2024-25 All-SWAC Men’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Monday evening. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors. In order to be eligible for awards HBCU student-athletes must have participated in a minimum of 75 percent of their team’s games played this season.

Florida A&M’s Sterling Young, was named Player of the Year while his fellow teammate Milton Matthews claimed Newcomer of the Year accolades.

Southern’s Andre Nunley was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson State’s Dorian McMillian was selected Freshman of the Year, and Southern’s Kevin Johnson was voted SWAC Coach of the Year.

Young was a key contributor for a Florida A&M Rattlers team that exceeded preseason poll projections during the 2024-25 season. He led the HBCU league in scoring in conference games averaging 19.8 points per contests while shooting 46 percent from the field.

Nunley was a significant contributor for the Southern Jaguars on the defensive end of the floor tallying 47 steals in conference play. His contributions helped the Jaguars complete regular season competition with a 15-3 league record while claiming the regular season title.

Matthews ranked sixth in the conference in scoring in league contest while averaging 17.8 points per game. He logged 648 minutes of action in league games while scoring 312 points.

McMillian averaged 10.7 per contest during league outings. He was one to the Jackson State Tigers premier scoring threats while also contributing on the defensive end of the floor.

Johnson claimed Coach of the Year recognition after leading the Jaguars to a league best 15-3 record.

The complete listing of all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.





Coach of the Year

Kevin Johnson, Southern



Player of the Year

Sterling Young, Florida A&M

Defensive Player of the Year

Andre Nunley, Southern

Newcomer of the Year

Milton Matthews, Florida A&M

Freshman of the Year

Dorian McMillian, Jackson State



All-SWAC First Team

Trey Thomas, Bethune-Cookman

Sterling Young, Florida A&M

Amarr Knox, Alabama State

Michael Jacobs, Southern

Tanahj Pettway, Prairie View A&M



All-SWAC Second Team

TJ Madlock, Alabama State

Daniel Rouzan, Bethune-Cookman

Kavion McClain, Texas Southern

AC Bryant, Alabama A&M

Shannon Grant, Jackson State

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2024-25 All-SWAC Women’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Monday evening. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors. In order to be eligible for awards HBCU student-athletes must have participated in a minimum of 75 percent of their team’s games played this season.

Jackson State’s Taleah Dilworth, was named Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year while Alcorn State’s Destiny Brown claimed Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

Prairie View A&M’s Crystal Schultz was selected as Freshman of the Year, and Southern’s Carlos Funchess was voted SWAC Coach of the Year.

In her first season at Jackson State, Dilworth led the HBCU conference in scoring most of the season registering a total of 475 points and averaging 16.4 points a game. She opened the 2024-25 campaign scoring her 1,000th career point on the road against Missouri. Dilworth has recorded 28 double-figure scoring games this season.

Brown was a key figure for the Alcorn State Lady Braves as she led her team in points per game (12.4 ppg) as well as block shots per game (1.8 bpg). She tallied 47 total blocks in 26 games played this season while leading the Braves to a 10-8 overall conference record.

Schultz had a phenomenal debut season for the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers during the 2024-25 campaign. She averaged 9.3 points per game while scoring 169 total points.

Funchess led the Southern Jaguars to a spectacular season as SU claimed the 2024-25 SWAC Women’s Basketball regular season title with a 15-3 conference record.

The complete listing of all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.



Coach of the Year

Carlos Funchess, Southern



Player of the Year

Taleah Dilworth, Jackson State

Defensive Player of the Year

Destiny Brown, Alcorn State

Newcomer of the Year

Taleah Dilworth, Jackson State

Freshman of the Year

Crystal Schultz, Prairie View A&M



All-SWAC First Team

Taleah Dilworth, Jackson State

Alisha Wilson, Alabama A&M

Kaila Walker, Alabama A&M

Aylasia Fantroy, Texas Southern

Destiny Brown, Alcorn State



All-SWAC Second Team

Aniya Gourdine, Southern

Kahia Warmsley, Grambling State

Cordasia Harris, Alabama State

Asianae Nicholson, Bethune-Cookman

Cheyenne McEvans, Florida A&M