HBCU March Madness: 2025 MEAC Men’s Tournament breakdown

The 2025 MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament is set to take place from March 12-15 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Eight HBCU programs will vie for the conference championship and an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

This year’s tournament is rich with storylines, including Norfolk State’s impressive nine-game winning streak and Delaware State’s best season in a decade. Here’s everything you need to know before the HBCU hoops action begins.

MEAC Men’s Tournament Schedule & Bracket

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, March 12

6:00 PM: No. 1 Norfolk State (11-3) vs. No. 8 Maryland Eastern Shore (2-12)

No. 2 South Carolina State (11-3) vs. No. 7 Coppin State (4-10)

Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 13

6:00 PM: No. 3 Delaware State (8-6) vs. No. 6 North Carolina Central (6-8)

No. 4 Howard (7-7) vs. No. 5 Morgan State (7-7)

Semifinals – Friday, March 14

6:00 PM: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner

Game 2 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Championship – Saturday, March 15

1:00 PM: MEAC Championship Game (ESPN2)

Key Storylines to Watch

1. Norfolk State’s Dominant Run

Norfolk State enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, boasting an 11-3 conference record and a 21-10 overall record. The Spartans finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, showcasing their dominance in the MEAC. They will look to continue this momentum into the tournament.

2. Delaware State’s Resurgence

Delaware State has had a remarkable season. It finished with a 16-13 overall record and an 8-6 mark in MEAC play, securing the No. 3 seed. This season marks its best performance in a decade, reflecting significant improvement under its current coaching staff.

3. South Carolina State’s Strong Finish

South Carolina State closed the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, earning them a share of the regular-season title with Norfolk State at 11-3 in conference play. They secured the No. 2 seed due to a tiebreaker. The Bulldogs are peaking at the right time and aim to carry this momentum into the tournament.

4. Competitive Middle Seeds

Howard and Morgan State both finished with 7-7 records in conference play, earning the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, respectively. Their quarterfinal matchup is anticipated to be highly competitive, with both teams looking to advance and potentially upset the higher seeds.

Players to Watch in the MEAC Tournament

Brian Moore Jr. (Norfolk State, Guard): Averaging 19.0 points per game , Moore Jr. is a key offensive force for the Spartans.

Kaseem Watson (Delaware State, Guard): Watson has been instrumental in Delaware State's resurgence, notably scoring 30 points in a recent win over Morgan State.

Omar Croskey (South Carolina State, Guard): Croskey has been a consistent performer, contributing significantly to the Bulldogs' late-season surge.

Blake Harper (Howard, Guard): Harper's scoring ability makes him a crucial player for Howard, especially in close games.

Kameron Hobbs (Morgan State, Guard): Hobbs leads the Bears in assists and is pivotal in orchestrating their offense.

Championship Predictions

Championship Matchup Prediction: Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State

Both HBCU hoops squads enter the tournament with 11-3 conference records and significant winning streaks. Norfolk State’s experience and South Carolina State’s momentum set the stage for a thrilling championship game.

Dark Horse Pick: Delaware State

Given their best season in a decade and strong performances, Delaware State has the potential to make a deep run and challenge the top seeds.

How to Watch the MEAC Tournament

TV & Streaming:

ESPN+ will stream the quarterfinals and semifinals.

will stream the . The men’s championship game will air on ESPN2 on March 15 at 1 PM ET.

Final Thoughts

The MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament promises excitement and unpredictability. Key questions include:

Can Norfolk State extend their winning streak and secure another HBCU championship?

Will South Carolina State continue their impressive form?

continue their impressive form? Is Delaware State poised for a deep tournament run in their best season in years?