Michael Vick offers Donovan McNabb Jr.

Michael Vick just offered his former NFL teammate’s son, Donovan McNabb Jr., a spot at his HBCU program.



Donovan McNabb Jr. is a rising sophomore and is a three-star wide receiver.

Vick and McNabb are forever linked not only as two quarterbacks who changed the face of the quarterback position at the NFL, but they were also briefly teammates.

When Michael Vick joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, he entered a quarterback room led by Donovan McNabb, one of the franchise’s greatest passers. McNabb, a six-time Pro Bowler and the face of the Eagles for over a decade, was coming off a season where he led the team to the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Vick was returning to the NFL. The Eagles took a chance on him, and McNabb played a key role in mentoring him during his transition back into professional football.



Though Vick played a limited role in the Eagles’ offense in 2009, often used in gadget plays and wildcat formations, he has credited McNabb for helping him regain his confidence and understanding of the game after two years away. McNabb publicly supported Vick’s comeback, even lobbying for the Eagles to sign him. Their time together lasted just one season, as McNabb was traded to Washington in 2010. With McNabb gone, Vick took over as the Eagles’ starting quarterback and had an MVP-caliber season, proving he still had elite talent. Their brief stint as teammates marked a unique moment in NFL history, as one great quarterback helped another resurrect his career.



Now Vick is making sure he gets an early run at Donovan McNabb Jr.