Was HBCU basketball squad snubbed by NCAA?

The HBCU basketball world saw a mix of triumph and controversy as the 2025 NCAA Division II Tournament field was announced, leaving Miles College out. While the CIAA had a big day, placing three men’s teams in the tournament, SIAC powerhouse Miles College (23-4) was left out despite an outstanding season. The Golden Bears, winners of 14 straight games before an early exit in the SIAC Tournament, seemed to have a strong case for an at-large bid. However, the selection committee deemed otherwise, sparking debate about whether this was a snub or a justified exclusion.



The Case for a Snub

Miles College, one of the top HBCU programs in the SIAC, finished 21-4 against D2 opponents and dominated its conference schedule. It earned the No. 1 seed in the SIAC Western Division and appeared poised for a tournament run. It’s exclusion raises questions about how SIAC teams are valued compared to the CIAA, which saw three HBCUs make the tournament. While the CIAA’s strong representation is a step forward for HBCU basketball at the D2 level, Miles’ omission suggests the SIAC still faces an uphill battle for national respect.

The Case Against

Despite the record, Miles’ strength of schedule worked against them. They played two NAIA teams, reducing their number of quality D2 wins, and their only game against a top-tier opponent resulted in a 67-53 loss to Columbus State. A bad loss to Auburn Montgomery (9-19) also hurt its chances. Meanwhile, the CIAA teams that made the field had more impressive non-conference résumés.

Final Thought

With the CIAA placing three HBCUs in the tournament, it proves that HBCU basketball can earn multiple NCAA Tournament bids. But Miles College’s exclusion remains controversial, highlighting the continued challenges SIAC teams face in gaining national recognition.