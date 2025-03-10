NFL career of HBCU legend at crossroads

The NFL career of Javon Hargrave, one of the best talents produced in HBCU football in recent decades, is at a crossroads.



Hargave was released by the San Francisco 49ers last week after spending a pair of seasons in San Francisco. Hargrave’s name has been floated as a possibility for many NFL squads, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.

Javon Hargrave, a native of Salisbury, North Carolina, distinguished himself as a talented defensive lineman during his time at South Carolina State University (SCSU) from 2012 to 2015. Starting all 47 games, he amassed impressive statistics: 200 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, and 37 sacks. His junior year was particularly notable, leading the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and ranking third nationally in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) with 16 sacks. This impressive performance earned him consecutive MEAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014 and 2015.

Javon Hargrave was a standout at South Carolina State University.





Javon Hargrave’s collegiate achievements paved the way for his selection in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for four seasons. In March 2020, he signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. His impact was immediate; during the 2022 season, he recorded a career-best 11 sacks, contributing significantly to the Eagles’ defense and their journey to Super Bowl LVII.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Hargrave was inducted into the South Carolina State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022. Further cementing his legacy, he was announced as a member of the 2024 MEAC Hall of Fame class, underscoring his significant impact both at the HBCU football level as well as the NFL.

Now as he looks to finish out his pro career, the former HBCU star should have plenty of options.