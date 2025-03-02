Virginia State University men reclaim CIAA basketball title

BALTIMORE, MD – Virginia State University secured the CIAA Championship in a hard-fought 71-64 victory over Bluefield State at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans, led by head coach Lonnie Blow, overcame a tough opponent and a rollercoaster season to reclaim the conference title for the first time since 2019.

“I’m really, really proud of these young men,” said Blow. “Our season was kind of streaky. We started off slow, 1-3, then went on a long winning streak. Got to conference play, dropped three in a row, but then we got ourselves back on another long run. We came into the tournament with momentum, and we just kept pushing.”

Virginia State (21-8, 12-3 CIAA) leaned on its defense to stifle Bluefield State (19-11, 10-6 CIAA), holding the Big Blue nearly 30 points below their season scoring average. The Trojans dominated the rebounding battle, outworking Bluefield State 52-38 on the boards. Jayson Harris and Davian Coleman each grabbed 12 rebounds, helping VSU limit Bluefield State to just one shot per possession down the stretch.

“Our defense was huge,” Blow emphasized. “We knew they liked to get out and run in transition, so our focus was to make them play against our half-court defense. We wanted to make them work for every basket, and I think we did that.”

The game remained tight throughout, with nine lead changes. Virginia State held a narrow 36-35 lead at halftime before gaining control in the second half behind the play of Jacob Cooper, who finished with 16 points and eight assists. Jared White delivered in key moments, scoring seven of his 11 points in the closing minutes, including a crucial three-pointer that gave VSU the lead for good.

The defining moment came when Jaedan Jefferson ignited the crowd with a fast-break dunk, shifting momentum firmly in favor of the Trojans. “Jaden, that’s my guy, man,” Cooper said. “I stay on him to always be ready for the moment, and he couldn’t have been more ready today. He told me he wasn’t losing, and that’s the mentality we all had.”

For Blow, the championship held even deeper significance. It was a tribute to former Virginia State athletic director Peggy Davis, who passed away earlier on Oct. 16. “Miss Davis brought me to Virginia State,” he reflected. “I know she’s smiling down on us from heaven. This championship is for her.”

Virginia State University now turns its focus to the NCAA Division II Tournament, where they hope to continue their run. “We’re going to take a day to rest and get back in the gym,” Blow said. “This is a special win, but we’re not done yet.”