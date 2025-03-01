R&B singer passes tragically en route to CIAA tournament

Legendary R&B singer Angie Stone passed away tragically while en route to a performance at the CIAA basketball tournament, where she was scheduled to lend her voice to the yearly HBCU celebration.

The 63-year-old passed away in a tragic car accident on Friday night, according to multiple reports. Stone was in the car with band members after a performance in Alabama when the accident happened. Angie Stone was the only person in the car who did not survive the accident.

Angie Stone was headed to Baltimore to perform during the CIAA. Her publicist spoke to her on Friday night at 9:12 p.m. EST, right before Angie performed in Alabama. Stone confirmed she’d be in Baltimore, and that was the last time they spoke. Her publicist was informed of her death on Saturday.

On the day of her passing, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) was hosting its women’s basketball championship game at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The CIAA, known for its rich history of promoting athletics among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), had invited Angie Stone to perform during the tournament festivities. Her scheduled appearance was highly anticipated, reflecting her deep connection to the HBCU community and her commitment to supporting events that celebrate Black culture and excellence.

During halftime of the women’s championship game between Fayetteville State University and Virginia State University, the CIAA made the somber announcement of Angie Stone’s passing. The news cast a pall over the event as attendees grappled with the sudden loss of a musical legend. The CIAA acknowledged Stone’s significant contributions to music and culture, noting that her legacy would continue to inspire future generations. A formal statement from the CIAA is expected to be released later, detailing plans to honor Stone’s memory during the remainder of the tournament.

Angie Stone, born Angela Laverne Brown on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, began her illustrious career as a member of The Sequence, one of the pioneering female rap groups in the late 1970s. The trio gained prominence with their hit single “Funk You Up,” which showcased their unique blend of hip-hop and funk. Stone’s transition to a solo career in the late 1990s solidified her status as a neo-soul icon, with albums like “Black Diamond” and “Mahogany Soul” earning critical acclaim. Her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics resonated with audiences worldwide, making her a beloved figure in R&B and soul music.