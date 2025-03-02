Former NBA star has turned around this HBCU program

Former NBA star Reggie Theus has turned around the fortunes of the Bethune-Cookman University basketball program in his four years of leading the Daytona Beach, Florida HBCU. The coach and athletic director took over the program just before the 2021-22 season and led the Wildcats to a 7-11 record in the SWAC. He improved the conference record each of the next two seasons going 8-10 and 11-7. This season, with two games remaining, BCU will either match or surpass last year’s record. Theus, who overhauled the team in the offseason, is currently at 11-5 after Saturday night’s win over SWAC leader Southern University.

Bethune-Cookman secured a thrilling 70-69 victory over the Jaguars in Daytona Beach. The Wildcats (14-15, 11-5 SWAC) started strong with an 11-2 run, but Southern (18-10, 13-2 SWAC) battled back, briefly taking the lead before halftime. A last-second jumper by David Onanina gave B-CU a 38-37 edge at the break. Southern built a 13-point second-half lead, but Bethune-Cookman stormed back in the final minutes. Kalil Camara’s clutch offensive rebound and game-winning free throw with two seconds left sealed the upset. Camara’s heroics capped an intense comeback, handing Southern just its second SWAC loss.

Reggie Theus had a productive 13-year NBA career (1978–1991) as a dynamic shooting guard and small forward. Drafted ninth overall by the Chicago Bulls in 1978, he made an immediate impact, earning two All-Star selections (1981, 1983). Known for his scoring and playmaking, Theus averaged 18.5 points and 6.3 assists per game. He played for Chicago, Kansas City/Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and Orlando Magic. A versatile offensive threat, he surpassed 19,000 career points. After retiring, Theus transitioned into coaching. His flashy style and scoring ability made him a fan favorite and a key contributor during his NBA tenure.

The upcoming SWAC Basketball Tournament in Atlanta will offer a homecoming for the former Atlanta Hawk. Theus played for Atlanta during the 1988-89 season and averaged 15.8 points per game. The SWAC Tournament will mark two consecutive weeks of HBCU basketball in Atlanta. The SIAC Tournament will be played at Morehouse College March 5-8. The SWAC Tournament will be at the Gateway Center Arena March 11-15.