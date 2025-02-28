Travis Hunter talks about double duty in the NFL

Travis Hunter has never been one to shy away from a challenge. The former HBCU star at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado, is known for his rare ability to excel on both sides of the ball. He made it clear at the NFL Combine this week that he’s determined to continue playing both offense and defense in the NFL

“They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it,” Hunter, 21, declared before a thick pack of media. “But I tell them I’m just different. I’m a different person.”

Hunter’s versatility has been one of the most talked-about storylines leading up to the NFL Draft. At Colorado, he thrived as both a lockdown cornerback and a dynamic wide receiver, often playing over 100 snaps per game. While playing both positions full-time in the NFL is nearly unheard of, Hunter believes he has the skillset and stamina to make it work.

“I’ve got my own unique case that I can play both sides of the ball,” he said. “Not that many people in the NFL have done it.”

Historically, only a few players—most notably Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who coached Hunter at Jackson State and Colorado—have had any level of success playing both ways in the NFL. But Hunter wants to take it a step further, proving he can be a true two-way player over the course of an entire season.

“Yeah, I would hope for them to go out there and let me earn the other position,” he added. “But that’s up to them, not me.”

With the draft approaching, teams will have to decide whether they see Hunter as a two-way unicorn or if they’ll make him specialize. One thing is certain—he’s ready to prove he’s built differently.

Travis Hunter is the first Heisman Trophy winner to ever play at an HBCU, when he flipped his commitment to Jackson State in 2022. Hunter came to Jackson State as the first five-star high school prospect to sign with an FCS football program since ESPN began college football rankings in 2006.