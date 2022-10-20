Travis Hunter: “I’m Him”

By

BAY SHORE, N.Y. – SoHoodie—the world’s first patented stand-alone hoodie—announced its first NIL deal today, a collaborative partnership with Jackson State’s Travis Hunter. Hunter’s product line features the slogan “I’m Him.” Click HERE to view it on the SoHoodie website.

“SoHoodie (made by The Game) is excited to enter the NIL market in a collaborative partnership with one of the best HBCU athletes in the country, Travis Hunter. Selecting Travis Hunter for our first NIL deal was a no-brainer because he fits the mold of our brand and swears by our product,” said Matt Fine, President of SoHoodie. “As the nation’s no. 1 recruit from the Class of 2022, Travis could have played at any Power Five school in the country. Instead, he became the first-ever five-star recruit to play at an HBCU. SoHoodie empowers athletes to be difference makers on and off the field, and Travis certainly fits that mold.”

This deal comes on the heels of Travis Hunter signing a NIL deal with “Actively Black” along with teammates Shilo and Shedeuer Sanders.

“SoHoodie creates a one-of-a-kind product. I have been wearing them since they have been in business. So to partner with a company built off the vision of athletes is special,” said Travis Hunter. “As soon as I put on my SoHoodie, I become him. I am locked in to being the best player, brother, friend, and teammate. I am him, because I can do multiple things on the field, and I have that dog in me that I won’t let anyone take from me. When I’m on the field or doing anything competitive, I want to win, I want to be the best, and I don’t like to fail. I want to inspire kids to embody those same qualities: always be themselves and not let anyone get in their way.”

“Utilizing elite athletes as ambassadors of our brand has grown SoHoodie from a small clothing startup to the most disruptive athletic clothing brand in the market. SoHoodie looks forward to Travis taking our company to the next level of growth,” said Mike Baruch, Senior Brand Partnership Manager of SoHoodie.

