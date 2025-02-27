HBCU community mourns the loss of longtime athletics director

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news regarding the passing of Sterling Steward, Senior Associate Athletics Director/Chief Revenue Officer at Baltimore-HBCU Morgan State University, on February 26, 2025. Since joining the Morgan State Athletics Department in December 2022, Sterling played a vital role in advancing our programs, fostering partnerships, and strengthening the department’s financial and operational success. His leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication left an indelible mark on our student-athletes, staff, and the entire Morgan community.

“Sterling was more than a colleague—he was a respected leader, mentor, and friend,” said Dena Freeman-Patton, Vice President and Director for Intercollegiate Athletics. “His passion for athletics and his commitment to elevating Morgan’s programs were evident in all that he did. He worked tirelessly to ensure our student-athletes had the resources and opportunities to excel, and his impact will be felt for years to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, especially his three sons and sister, as we mourn this tremendous loss.”

Sterling’s time at Morgan was marked by strategic growth and collaboration, particularly in his work with the Division of Institutional Advancement, where he helped expand opportunities and build lasting relationships to support the University’s athletic programs. His contributions and legacy will continue to inspire us.

Morgan State University Athletics extends its heartfelt sympathies to Sterling’s loved ones, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. We will honor his memory in the days ahead and ensure that his work and passion for Morgan Athletics are never forgotten.

Sterling was also the athletics director at Georgia-HBCU Savannah State University from 2011 to 2018. While there, Steward oversaw 15 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I sports. During his tenure at SSU, the Tigers won Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championships in men’s basketball, baseball, and women’s basketball, along with individual championships in men’s golf, tennis, and track & field.

Steward spent a year at Mississippi Valley State University in 2011 as the Senior Compliance Consultant for Athletics Administration. He served as the interim Director of Athletics/Associate Director of Athletics for Compliance at Alabama State University from 2009-10. Steward began his professional career at Xavier University in New Orleans as the Assistant Director of Athletics for Administration/Director of Recreational Sports.