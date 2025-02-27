U.S. Tennis makes six figure donation to HBCU program

Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) is set to receive a significant boost to its athletics program as the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) presents the HBCU with a $100,000 check on Friday, Feb. 28. The funding will go toward constructing the Wildcats’ first on-campus tennis courts, a major milestone for the school’s student-athletes and tennis program. BCU currently has a women’s team that competes in the SWAC, the University does not have a men’s program.

The check presentation will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Bethune-Cookman Performing Arts Center, located at 698 W. International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Florida. University administrators will be in attendance to accept the contribution, while a USTA representative will highlight the importance of this investment in the university’s athletic future.

For Bethune-Cookman, this funding represents a transformative step forward in expanding its athletic facilities and creating new opportunities for students. Without dedicated on-campus courts, the Wildcats’ tennis teams have had to train and compete off-site, presenting logistical challenges and limiting student engagement with the program. With these new courts, B-CU aims to enhance recruitment efforts, improve player development, and strengthen its championship culture.

The USTA’s investment underscores its commitment to fostering tennis at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). By funding new facilities at B-CU, the organization is helping to promote the sport at a grassroots level and provide young athletes with the resources they need to compete at a high level.

Friday’s event will provide a valuable opportunity to speak with university officials about how the new courts will impact student-athletes and the broader campus community. Additionally, attendees will hear from the USTA on why supporting HBCU tennis programs is an essential part of growing the sport nationwide.

The BCU women’s team fielded a doubles team and two singles players in this year’s edition of the HBCU National Championships which was held in September in Atlanta. The team also participated in the SWAC Fall Tournament in October before the season resumed with the winter portion of the schedule in January. The season concludes in April with the SWAC Championship in New Orleans.

This donation follows an earlier $100,000 donation this month in the HBCU tennis community. Tennis champion Coco Gauff donated the money to the UNCF to provide scholarships for HBCU students playing competitive tennis.