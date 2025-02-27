Former Pac-12, ACC RB coach takes over HBCU offense

Bethune-Cookman University has elevated Donte’ Pimpleton to the roles of Assistant Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, and Quarterbacks Coach for the 2025 HBCU football season.

A Proven Leader

Donte Pimpleton’s football journey began in Louisville, Kentucky, where he excelled as an all-state quarterback at Fern Creek High School. During his senior year, he set a school record with 1,551 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, complemented by over 700 rushing yards. His dual-threat capabilities laid the foundation for a successful collegiate career at Western Kentucky University (WKU).

At WKU, Pimpleton showcased versatility by playing both quarterback and wide receiver from 1997 to 2001. He amassed 1,425 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns and recorded 13 receptions for 165 yards and four touchdowns. His performance was instrumental in leading the Hilltoppers to the Ohio Valley Conference Championship in 2000. He earned honorable mention All-Gateway Conference honors in 2001.

Coaching Career

Transitioning from player to coach, Pimpleton began his coaching career in Louisville’s high school circuit before advancing to collegiate positions. His early roles included offensive quality control assistant at the University of Louisville in 2009 and wide receivers coach at WKU in 2012, where he contributed to the program’s first bowl game appearance.

Pimpleton’s coaching trajectory continued with positions at Kentucky Wesleyan College as Offensive Coordinator in 2014 and running backs coach at the University of South Florida (USF) from 2015 to 2016. He developed a formidable running back unit at USF that ranked second nationally with an average of 6.51 yards per carry. His mentorship was pivotal in the growth of Marlon Mack, who set multiple school records under Pimpleton’s guidance.

Furthering his career, Pimpleton served as running backs coach at the University of Oregon in 2017 and Florida State University in 2018 and 2019. At Florida State, he coached Cam Akers, who achieved consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and was subsequently drafted into the NFL.

Before his current tenure at Bethune-Cookman. Pimpleton was part of the coaching staff at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in 2022. He coached Larry McCammon to a 1,000-yard season there, marking the first such achievement for an FAU running back since 2018.

Impact on Bethune-Cookman

Since joining Bethune-Cookman University, Pimpleton has been instrumental in enhancing the team’s offensive strategies. His promotion to Assistant Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, and Quarterbacks Coach is a testament to his expertise and the positive influence he has had on the program. As he steps into these expanded roles, Pimpleton is poised to lead the Wildcats to new heights, further solidifying Bethune-Cookman’s standing in HBCU football.

In his first two years in HBCU football at Bethune-Cookman, Pimpleton served as Co-Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs coach. The Wildcats turned in the conference’s sixth-best offensive efficiency mark in 2024, as well as coaching one of Bethune-Cookman’s best freshman running backs in a decade in the form of Daniel Palmer (706 yards / 5 TDs).



The 2023 squad was the least penalized team in program history, leading the SWAC in that department. Also, in 2023, Jimmy Robinson III finished ninth in the league in rushing (51.8 yards per game).

