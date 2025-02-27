CIAA Tournament: Charlotte will likely face heavy competition

Charlotte is positioning itself as a strong contender to bring the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) basketball tournaments back to the Queen City, but meeting the HBCU conference’s hotel and hospitality requirements will be a critical factor in securing the bid. With competition from several other cities, including Baltimore, Raleigh, and Washington, D.C., Charlotte must demonstrate its ability to provide affordable lodging and a welcoming experience for the CIAA community.

The CIAA, the nation’s oldest HBCU athletic conference, has outlined specific criteria for the host city’s hotels according to the Charlotte Observer. The selected city must secure a headquarters hotel that can accommodate 500 rooms for CIAA staff, sponsors, and media at a rate not exceeding $200 per night. Additionally, each participating school requires 25 rooms near the competition venue, with rates set between $99 and $125 per night. The bid also calls for a fan hotel package, capping nightly rates at $225. These requirements aim to ensure that CIAA tournament attendees, including students, alumni, and fans, can enjoy a high-quality experience without excessive costs.

Charlotte has a history with the CIAA tournament, hosting it from 2006 to 2020 and generating an estimated $600 million in economic impact. However, the event moved to Baltimore in 2021 amid concerns about declining attendance and accusations of hotel price gouging. Learning from past experiences, Charlotte’s bid must address affordability concerns while showcasing its hospitality infrastructure.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) has been proactive in shaping the city’s bid. A presentation shared with local officials outlines plans for a competitive hotel package, aiming to meet the CIAA’s pricing standards while leveraging the city’s world-class accommodations. The proposal highlights potential venues such as Spectrum Center, Bojangles Coliseum, and the Charlotte Convention Center. However, securing the Spectrum Center may present a scheduling challenge in 2027 due to existing commitments to the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA events.

Charlotte’s bid will also focus on additional incentives to attract the CIAA back to the city. These include a fundraising initiative of at least $1.5 million for scholarships, a robust volunteer program, and potential enhancements such as hotel stipends for teams, community engagement events, and academic recognition programs. The city’s leadership is working closely with the state of North Carolina and other stakeholders to present a compelling case for why the tournament should return.

While Charlotte remains a frontrunner, the CIAA has invited bids from several other cities, increasing the competition. Baltimore, which has successfully hosted the tournament since 2021, benefits from reasonably priced hotels, recent arena renovations, and strong local support. Other cities invited to bid for the prestigious tournament include Raleigh, Greensboro, Richmond, Philadelphia, Columbia, Savannah, Washington, D.C., and Charleston. Each location brings unique advantages, making the decision process highly competitive.

The CIAA will evaluate bids based on hotel accommodations, venue suitability, and community engagement. The selection process includes site visits in April and May, followed by presentations in June, with the final decision expected later this summer. As Charlotte vies to reclaim its role as host, its ability to meet the CIAA’s hotel and hospitality standards will be a crucial factor in determining whether the tournament makes a return to the city that once served as its home for over a decade.