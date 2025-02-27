Former FAMU AD hired by alma mater as Associate VP of Athletics

Virginia State University proudly announces that VSU alumna Tiffani-Dawn Sykes has been hired as the Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at the HBCU. Sykes, a 2001 VSU graduate, brings more than 20 years of progressive leadership in college athletics to the position.

“I am honored to return to Virginia State University, where Greater Happens Here, as the Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics,” said Sykes. “I want to thank President Abdullah and the search committee for their trust and confidence in me to lead Trojan Athletics.”

Sykes returns to the University after most recently serving as a player development assistant and advisor to the head football coach for the University of Maryland. She also served as the Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Florida A&M University from 2023-2024, making history as the first woman to hold the position. Sykes also had prominent roles in athletics at multiple Division I and Division II institutions.

During her career, Sykes has displayed an unwavering commitment to fostering an environment of empowerment, accountability, and excellence. Now, her next chapter will be to continue instilling that same philosophy at her alma mater.

“Virginia State University athletics has a long history of excellence, and I am confident in Tiffani-Dawn Sykes’ ability to uphold that tradition,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “Her values, vision, professional experience, and passion for our University made her a perfect fit for this role. We are extremely fortunate to have her back home as a member of our Trojan Family.”

Sykes has served on several NCAA committees throughout her career, including:

NCAA Leaders and Legends Selection Committee

NCAA Dr. Charles Whitcomb Leadership Institute Selection Committee

NCAA Olympic Sports Liaison Committee

NCAA Division II Track & Field Regional Ranking Committee

NCAA Women’s Tennis Regional Ranking Committee

She has also earned multiple awards for her work in college athletics, notably the:

2024 Women Leaders NIKE Executive of the Year (DI-FCS)

2024 Bob Hayes Invitational Track & Field Meet Community Service Award

2024 City of Tallahassee Community Champion Award

2023 Lights on Sports FCS AD of the Year

Additionally, Sykes participated in the NCAA Dr. Charles Whitcomb Leadership Institute in 2007, a prestigious program that supports the professional development of minority athletics administrators. In 2023, she completed the NCAA Pathway Program, the most competitive and exclusive program that the NCAA offers. The pathway program prepares senior-level athletics administrators to take the next step in their careers to become athletics directors or conference commissioners.

Sykes holds a Master of Science in Sports Administration from Grambling State University and a Bachelor’s in Health and Physical Education from VSU. During her time as a Trojan, Sykes was a team captain and four-year starter for the University’s volleyball team. She was also a letter-winner on the HBCU track and field team.

“My experiences as a student-athlete at VSU ignited my passion for college athletics, and the education I received here laid the foundation for a fulfilling and progressive career,” said Sykes. “I am excited to continue leading our student-athletes, coaches, and staff in the pursuit of national excellence—both in the classroom and in competition.”

Sykes, who will begin her position on March 31, will succeed the late Peggy Davis, who dedicated nearly 30 years to Trojan Athletics and left a lasting legacy before her passing in October 2024.

VSU is excited to welcome Tiffani-Dawn Sykes back to the HBCU campus, where we will support her as she takes our Athletics Department to new heights and continues to champion student-athlete success.