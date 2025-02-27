Rebuilding HBCU hoops program gets first DI win of the season

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) men’s HBCU basketball team secured its first win against a Division I opponent and its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) victory of the season by defeating North Carolina Central University (NCCU) 68-59 on February 26, 2025. A big win for first-year UMES head coach Cleo Hill Jr.

The game at UMES’s home court saw the Hawks overcome a halftime deficit. Trailing 33-27 at the break, UMES rallied in the second half, outscoring NCCU 41-26 to clinch the win. “This win was well overdue. I appreciate how hard the guys played tonight and the great support from our fans. I thought the energy in Hytche was excellent.” Coach Hill remarked after the game.

Evan Johnson led a balanced UMES offense with 19 points, going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. KC Shaw added 16 points, grabbing a game-high and season-best 12 rebounds and dishing out six assists. Cardell Bailey scored 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. “We had a big play by KC Shaw that sparked our team and the crowd and we were able to sustain that high level of energy throughout the night. I am proud of our guys. We had a really tough non-conference schedule followed by matchups against quality teams in the MEAC. They have stayed motivated and were up to the challenge tonight.”

Before taking the helm at Maryland Eastern Shore, Hill served as the head coach at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), another HBCU with a rich basketball history. At WSSU, Hill led the Rams to multiple winning seasons and a CIAA championship, reinforcing his reputation as a strong leader in collegiate basketball. His success there made him a prime candidate for the UMES coaching position, where he now aims to elevate the program within the MEAC.

Hill’s connection to HBCU basketball runs even deeper through his father, Cleo Hill Sr., a legendary player from Winston-Salem State who was one of the first HBCU players drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft. Carrying on his father’s legacy, Hill Jr. has continued to emphasize player development, discipline, and teamwork—qualities that were on full display in Maryland Eastern Shore’s recent victory over NCCU.

This matchup adds another chapter to the quickly growing rivalry between these two HBCUs. Earlier in the season, on January 11, 2025, UMES faced a challenging game against NCCU, resulting in an 88-69 loss. The recent victory demonstrates the Hawks’ growth and resilience over the season.