HBCU beats SEC squad at Andre Dawson Classic

VERO BEACH, Fla. | Alabama State (a Montgomery, AL HBCU) received contributions from every part of their lineup, as all nine starters reached base safely, helping the Hornets to a 10-2 win over MIssouri at the Andre Dawson Classic on Saturday.

Sophomore Jafet Martinez (2-0) started on the mound and picked up the win for Alabama State (3-4). The right-hander went six innings, giving up one run on four hits, allowing one walk and striking out five. Senior Will Smith also made an impact on the mound for the Hornets, throwing three innings, giving up one run on one hit, with one walk and four strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hornets got on the board immediately, starting their scoring with one run in the top of the first inning. Sophomore Juan Cruz put Alabama State on the board with a two-out solo home run off senior Ian Lohse.

The Tigers then tied the ballgame at one before the Hornets came back to reclaim their advantage in the fifth inning. Alabama State got back-to-back run-scoring doubles from junior Kelvin Agosto and junior Kameron Douglas to pick up a couple of runs, which brought the score to 3-1 in favor of the Hornets.

Alabama State held Missouri without a run before building their lead to 4-1 the following inning. The Hornets scored once on an RBI single off the bat of sophomore Jorge Bello .

Alabama State held the Tigers scoreless before their offense got things rolling the next inning. The Hornets scored four runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of senior Kyler McIntosh , bringing the score to 8-1 in favor of Alabama State.

The Hornets held Missouri without a run before building on their lead to 10-1 the following inning. Alabama State brought home a pair, with one run driven in by McIntosh’s single. Missouri put one run on the scoreboard before the game was over, but the Hornets still coasted to the 10-2 win.

Alabama State will take on HBCU rival Jackson State on Sunday at the Andre Dawson Classic, that game will be stream lived on MLB.com.

HBCU BASEBALL GAME NOTES

» Alabama State got three-hit games from both Agosto and senior Mikel Pryor .

» Martinez struck out five Tigers hitters.

» The Hornets power output was led by Cruz, who had two extra base hits in the ballgame.

» Every Alabama State starter reached base safely in the win.

» Alabama State’s highest scoring inning was the seventh, when it pushed four runs across.

» ASU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first and didn’t surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» Martinez put together six innings of one-run ball for the Hornets.

» Seven Hornets had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Hornets had a total of 17 hits.

» The Hornets out-hit the Tigers at a 17-5 clip.

» Alabama State went 8-for-16 (.500) with runners in scoring position at the Andre Dawson Classic.

» ASU pitchers faced 35 Missouri hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out nine.

» Cruz led the Hornets at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

» Missouri was led offensively by freshman Trey Lawrence, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

» Freshman Brady Kehlenbrink led the Tigers pitching staff, throwing one shutout inning.