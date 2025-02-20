HBCU world loses legendary player, coach to cancer

Sean Wallace, a revered figure in the HBCU football community and a former standout for Southern University A&M College, passed away after a courageous battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. His sister, Antoinette Wallace, made the announcement via Facebook on Thursday morning.



He was 52 years old.

A native of New Orleans, La., Wallace’s journey through HBCU football was one of excellence, resilience, and inspiration. He made his mark as a dominant defensive force at Southern, leading the Jaguars to the #1 defense in the country during legendary coach Pete Richardson’s first season. His efforts helped Southern capture both the 1993 SWAC Championship and the Black College National Championship, cementing his legacy in HBCU history.

Wallace’s accomplishments on the field were extraordinary. He was a two-time All-SWAC selection, SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, Bayou Classic MVP, two-time Sheridan Black College All-American, Walter Camp All-American, and Kodak All-American. His success earned him a stint with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL and, in 2011, induction into the Southern University Football Hall of Fame.

He also left an impact on the young men he coached.

Beyond football, Wallace dedicated himself to mentorship, ministry, and business. He spent over a decade coaching high school football in Baton Rouge before returning to his alma mater as a safeties coach, bringing his passion for the game back to the HBCU ranks. Remarkably, he also returned to Southern to complete his degree after more than 25 years, setting an example of perseverance and commitment.

His greatest joys were his family. Wallace was a devoted husband of 28 years to Venio Wallace, a proud father to Tonyatta, Abraham, and Sadijah, and a loving grandfather to Tiana and DJ.

Sean Wallace’s impact on Southern University, HBCU athletics, his community, and his family will be felt for generations. His fire, faith, and leadership will never be forgotten.