HBCU Money: What MEAC coaches and administrators make

Salaries for coaches and administrators in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), made up of eight HBCU programs vary widely based on sport and school, reflecting different investment levels in athletic success. The figures below, sourced from Open Payrolls and the University of North Carolina System payrolls, provide insight into the financial commitments of MEAC institutions.

Football remains a focal point for most HBCUs, and in the MEAC, Norfolk State leads the way in salary allocation for its head coach:

Michael Vick (Norfolk State) — $400,000

Chennis Berry (South Carolina State) — $300,000 *

* Trei Oliver (North Carolina Central) — $289,224

Damon Wilson (Morgan State) — $274,000

DeSean Jackson (Delaware State) — N/A

Larry Scott (Howard University) — N/A

Norfolk State’s Michael Vick earns the highest publicly reported salary at $400,000, making him the top-paid head coach in MEAC football. South Carolina State’s Chennis Berry follows at $300,000, with North Carolina Central’s Trei Oliver ($289,224) and Morgan State’s Damon Wilson ($274,000) rounding out the known figures. Salaries for Howard’s Larry Scott and Delaware State’s DeSean Jackson were unavailable.

Robert Jones has turned Norfolk State into a consistent winner at the Division I level and is compensated as such. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Men’s Basketball Salaries: Norfolk State Leads the Way

Men’s basketball salaries in the MEAC show that coaching compensation often exceeds that of football, with Norfolk State’s Robert Jones taking the highest reported salary in the conference.

Robert Jones (Norfolk State) — $435,766

Kevin Broadus (Morgan State) — $381,000 (2023)

LeVelle Moton (North Carolina Central) — $369,332

Erik Martin (South Carolina State) — $210,000

Stan Waterman (Delaware State) — $170,000

Cleo Hill Jr. (Maryland Eastern Shore) — N/A

Kenneth Blakeney (Howard University) — N/A

Jones’ $435,766 salary at Norfolk State surpasses all other basketball coaches in the MEAC, with Morgan State’s Kevin Broadus ($381,000) and NCCU’s LeVelle Moton ($369,332) close behind. South Carolina State’s Erik Martin ($210,000) and Delaware State’s Stan Waterman ($170,000) earn significantly less. Howard’s Kenneth Blakeney and Maryland Eastern Shore’s Cleo Hill Jr. do not have available salary data.

Women’s Basketball Salaries: Norfolk State Again at the Top

Women’s basketball salaries in the MEAC are significantly lower than men’s basketball and football.

Larry Vickers (Norfolk State) — $214,200

Timothy Eatman (South Carolina State) — $173,000

Terrence Baxter (North Carolina Central) — $162,000

Ed Davis (Morgan State) — N/A

Jazmone Turner (Delaware State) — N/A

Ty Grace (Howard) — N/A

Malikah Willis — N/A

Norfolk State’s Larry Vickers ($214,200) leads the conference in compensation for women’s basketball coaches, followed by South Carolina State’s Timothy Eatman ($173,000) and North Carolina Central’s Terrence Baxter ($162,000). Salaries for Howard, Delaware State, and Morgan State’s coaches were unavailable.

Athletic Director Salaries: Morgan State’s Investment Stands Out

Athletic directors (ADs) play a crucial role in shaping HBCU athletic programs, and Morgan State University leads the MEAC in terms of reported AD compensation.

Dena Freeman-Patton (Morgan State) — $331,000

Dr. Melody Webb (Norfolk State) — $259,772

Dr. Skip Perkins (North Carolina Central) — $213,977

Tony Tucker (Delaware State) — N/A

Buddy Pough (SC State) — N/A

Dr. Kerry Davis (Howard) — N/A

Morgan State’s Dena Freeman-Patton ($331,000) is the highest-paid AD in the conference, with Norfolk State’s Dr. Melody Webb ($259,772) and North Carolina Central’s Dr. Skip Perkins ($213,977) trailing behind.

Which HBCU Pays the Most?

When evaluating total known salaries across football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and athletic director positions, Norfolk State appears to be the most financially committed to athletics.

Norfolk State leads in football coaching pay (Michael Vick, $400,000) .

. Norfolk State has the highest-paid basketball coach (Robert Jones, $435,766) .

. Norfolk State pays the highest women’s basketball salary (Larry Vickers, $214,200) .

. Morgan State has the highest-paid AD (Dena Freeman-Patton, $331,000).

While salary figures alone do not determine success, they reflect an HBCU’s investment in its athletic programs. The MEAC remains a competitive conference, and financial commitment to coaching and leadership could shape its future on the national stage.