Veteran HBCU OL coach officially joins program in FCS transition

CARROLLTON, Ga. – After promoting his offensive line coach to offensive coordinator, University of West Georgia head football coach Joel Taylor has announced the hiring of Na’Shan Goddard as the Wolves’ new offensive line coach. Goddard, an NFL veteran and experienced collegiate coach, comes to Carrollton by way of HBCU South Carolina State.

“I’ve known Na’Shan for years and I’m happy to finally get a chance to work with him. He brings an abundance of experience and championships, winning two Super Bowls at the professional level,” said Taylor. “He is a tremendous relationship builder and coach and UWG is proud to have him and his family join ours.”

After seven years at South Carolina State, Goddard is thrilled to join the Wolves’ staff to continue the transition to Division I and the FCS.

“I’m excited for this opportunity here at West Georgia, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to mold young men on and off the field,” said Goddard.

At SCSU, Goddard was a part of three Mid-Eastern Athletic (MEAC) titles and a 2021 Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl Championship where the Bulldogs were crowned HBCU National Champions. In 2023, the offensive line was ranked fifth (5th) in FCS National rankings in rushing average of 220 yards per game, with over 2600 rushing yards for the season. Last season, the Bulldogs won the MEAC title and advanced to the Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl and had three HBCU BOXTOROW All-Americans, and four First Team All-Conference selections on the offensive line with the Offensive Lineman of the Year, Nick Taiste.

Prior to joining the Bulldogs, Goddard was with Newberry for two seasons. His first season was marked by the Wolves’ third SAC championship in program history and a berth in the NCAA Division II Football Championship. Goddard’s unit was instrumental to the team establishing new school records for scoring (436 points), passing yards (3,536), completions (287), passing touchdowns (30), completion percentage (67.8), total offense (5,462 yards), all-purpose yards (6,496), and total touchdowns (61).

Goddard’s unit followed up that exceptional season with another strong showing in 2017, led by senior center, and All-Super Region selection, Dakota Mozingo. He was also named the SAC Scholar-Athlete, given to the top-performing student-athlete in the conference in academics, athletics, and community service and leadership.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Goddard began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. He was there for three years, then had a brief stint with the New York Jets before being traded back to the Giants. He later played with Seattle and closed out his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints. He earned Super Bowl rings with the Giants in 2008 and the Saints in 2010.

Goddard also played professionally with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League and the Florida Tuskers and Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League. He retired from pro football following the 2014 CFL season and is married to Stacy. The couple has two sons, NaSean and Naiden.