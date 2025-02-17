Athletes Unlimited signs first HBCU player

Angel Jackson has made history by becoming the first HBCU basketball player to join Athletes Unlimited, a professional women’s basketball league. This milestone not only highlights her exceptional talent but also underscores the increasing recognition of athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in professional sports.

Collegiate Career at Jackson State University

Jackson began her collegiate journey at the University of Southern California (USC), where she played for three seasons before transferring to Jackson State University (JSU). At JSU, she made an immediate impact, earning back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024. During her senior year, Jackson averaged 10 points, 6.8 rebounds, and led the conference with 2.9 blocks per game. Her defensive prowess and leadership were instrumental in guiding the JSU Tigers to consecutive SWAC tournament championships and appearances in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Journey in the WNBA

In the 2024 WNBA Draft, Jackson was selected 36th overall by the Las Vegas Aces, becoming the second JSU women’s basketball player to be drafted into the league. However, her tenure with the Aces was short-lived, as she was waived by the team in May 2024. Undeterred, Jackson continued to pursue her professional career, leading to her historic signing with Athletes Unlimited.

Paving the Way in Athletes Unlimited

Joining Athletes Unlimited for the 2025 season, Angel Jackson is set to showcase her skills from February 5 to March 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. Her participation marks a significant milestone, as she is the first player from an HBCU to compete in the league’s four-season history. Jackson views this opportunity as a platform to inspire other athletes from HBCUs, stating, “I hope my journey encourages others to pursue their dreams, regardless of the challenges they may face,” She told Mia Berry of Andscape in a recent interview.

“I’ve been keeping up with AU for the past couple of years. I’ve been seeing the best of the best compete at AU, so it’s been a great experience just to know that I‘m going to be a part of it this year,” Jackson said. “I’m really ready to get after it and really just [show] my talents a little bit more.”

“I want more HBCU players to be drafted because we really have some real dogs in HBCU conferences,” she said. “So hopefully I could be one that just shines the light [and] just puts the light back on HBCUs, not just for Jackson State but other HBCUs … making sure that everybody has the same opportunity.”