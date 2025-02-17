Dallas Mavericks assistant arrested for assault in dispute

Darrell Armstrong, a Dallas Mavericks assistant who famously went from walking on at his HBCU to the NBA had a run-in with the law recently.



Armstrong, an alumnus of Fayetteville State University was arrested and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over the weekend.



The 56-year-old is accused of hitting a woman with a gun and threatening her after an altercation resulting from a text message he received from another woman, according to police reports. His lawyer responded to the charges via WFAA.

“We are in the preliminary stages of conducting our own independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding yesterday’s incident involving my client Darrell Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong has been an upstanding member of the Dallas community during his playing days and as a coach.

We will have more to say about this incident in the coming days.”

Darrell Armstrong went from a D2 HBCU walk-on to an NBA player.

The Dallas Mavericks sent WFAA the following statement Sunday afternoon:

”The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing.”

Armstrong has long been revered as one of the recent success stories of HBCU sports. He came to Fayetteville State to play football and managed to walk on to the football team. Known as ‘Sky’ for his leaping ability, he went on to find his way to the NBA, winning Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player. He spent two of his 14 professional seasons with the Mavericks as a player before joining the NBA franchise as an assistant coach.