HBCU Gameday’s Queens of The Yard: S1, E2

The Queens of The Yard podcast, powered by HBCU Gameday, is making waves as a must-listen platform dedicated to celebrating the voices of women in the HBCU community. Hosted by the dynamic duo Sheena and Skell, the podcast dives into the culture, challenges, and triumphs of Black women making an impact across athletics, fashion, business, and education.

In Episode 2, the hosts take listeners on a journey through New York Fashion Week, giving an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Black designers and the rising influence of HBCU culture in high fashion. They discuss how HBCU apparel has evolved from campus merchandise to a legitimate fashion statement, blending school pride with modern trends. The conversation extends to the legacy of red lipstick, a historic symbol of resilience and empowerment for Black women, and how it continues to be a statement in both fashion and activism.

Basketball is always a hot topic, and this episode spotlights WSSU women’s basketball coach L’Tona Lamonte, celebrating her 100th career win and impact on women’s sports. The hosts also discuss the growth of North Carolina Central University’s enrollment, showcasing how HBCUs continue to expand and attract new students.

A major debate in the episode is the CIAA Tournament’s location, with discussions on whether it should remain in Baltimore or return to Charlotte. Additionally, the hosts compare the Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) to traditional tournaments, highlighting the need for better marketing and community involvement in HBCU sporting events.

From in-depth discussions on HBCU fashion and sports to thought-provoking cultural conversations, Queens of The Yard is a refreshing and necessary addition to the HBCU media landscape, amplifying Black women’s voices and perspectives in a space where they have long been influential.