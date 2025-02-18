HBCU Combine performances put top players on NFL Draft radar

At the 2025 NFL HBCU Combine, several players delivered standout performances, capturing the attention of scouts and analysts. This event underscores the NFL’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from HBCUs, ensuring these athletes receive the attention they deserve.

Standout Performers

North Carolina Central wide receiver Joaquin Davis was particularly impressive, recording a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and a 40.5-inch vertical jump while showcasing reliable hands throughout the drills. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche highlighted Davis’s performance, noting his speed, leaping ability, and consistent catching.

Florida A&M defensive back Kendall Bohler and Jackson State safety Robert McDaniel also made significant impressions during the combine. Their performances were highlighted by DraftHBCUPlayers writer and scout Gerald J. Huggins, who recognized their standout efforts.

Southern defensive back Jamarius Brown expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his skills, describing the experience as “a dream” and “a surreal moment.” He emphasized the significance of having a platform to display his talent, hoping it would open doors for many HBCU athletes.

Irv Mulligan – Jackson State

Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan delivered a performance that solidified his status as a top NFL prospect at the 2025 HBCU Combine. Mulligan clocked a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and showcased exceptional pass-catching abilities during drills. Reflecting on his performance, Mulligan emphasized his versatility, stating, “I want to show off my pass-catching ability. I could even play wide receiver if an NFL team wants to put me there.”

Record-breaking achievements marked mulligan’s collegiate career. In the 2024 season, amassing 1,245 yards and 13 touchdowns. His dynamic playing style, characterized by a blend of power and agility, has drawn comparisons to NFL standouts Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey. Mulligan himself, admires Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley, noting, “He’s such an unselfish guy… leading by example for the younger guys and his team.”

During the combine, Mulligan’s performance did not go unnoticed. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche highlighted him as one of the event’s standout prospects, noting his impressive 40-yard dash time and proficiency in catching the ball. Mulligan shared that he has engaged in discussions with 15 NFL teams, with more meetings planned, indicating strong interest from professional scouts.

Mulligan’s journey reflects his dedication to his craft and the significance of platforms like the HBCU Combine in providing exposure to talented athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As the NFL Draft approaches, his performance has undoubtedly bolstered his prospects of advancing to the professional level.

These standout performances at the HBCU Combine underscore the depth of talent present in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, providing these athletes with a platform to advance their professional football aspirations.