HBCU Gameday’s ‘Queens of The Yard Podcast” Debuts

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Queens of The Yard: Presented by HBCU Gameday is officially here! The highly anticipated podcast debuts its inaugural episode, bringing a fresh and dynamic voice to conversations about culture, community, and the powerful women shaping the HBCU landscape.

Hosted by Sheena and Skell, Queens of The Yard is more than just a podcast—it’s a movement. Each episode will spotlight the impact of women in the HBCU world, from campus queens to trailblazing alumnae, while covering the hottest topics in culture, education, and empowerment. The debut episode drops on Mon, Feb. 10 at 7 PM EST.

“This is the podcast we’ve been waiting for,” says co-host Sheena. “HBCUs have long been a space where women lead, innovate, and inspire, and Queens of The Yard is here to amplify those voices.”

“The fact that we have this platform and we get to highlight black women, and black women at HBCUs from the past and from the future and from the now — I’m so excited for this platform to be able to do that,” Skell said.

“Queens of The Yard is something different and unique in the podcasting sphere, in the HBCU niche and beyond,” said Steven J. Gaither, HBCU Gameday Founder. “It’s a place where women take the lead and have authentic conversations that enlighten and enrich us all. Sheena and Skell are the perfect drivers on a ride that will take HBCU-centric content to the next level.”

The premiere episode sets the tone for the series, introducing listeners to the show’s authentic, engaging, and empowering discussions. Whether you’re an HBCU grad, student, or supporter, Queens of The Yard is your go-to source for real talk, sisterhood, and celebration.

