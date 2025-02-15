HBCU conference has nation’s top three-point shooters

In the world of college basketball, one HBCU conference is home to the country’s top two three-point shooters. Lavar Miller Jr. from Kentucky State, and Walter Peggs Jr. from Spring Hill College, two SIAC schools, are both tied as the top two shooters from distance in college basketball.

The two players have both knocked down 90 three-pointers in their first 21 games, which averages out to 4.29 three-pointers per game. That per-game average is the highest of all male players in Division I, Division II and Division III according to NCAA statistics. The prolific shooting hasn’t necessarily equated to wins for either program in the SIAC.

Kentucky State had an 8-8 conference record heading into the SIAC weekend of games on February 15, which is good for third place in the western division. Spring Hill is fifth in the division with a 6-11 conference record. Miller is the second-leading scorer in the SIAC averaging 19.1 points per game, while Peggs leads the HBCU conference, pouring in 26.4 points per game.

Walter Peggs Jr. from Spring Hill College

HBCU shooting reigns supreme in the NCAA

Miller began his career at Central State, a SIAC rival of Kentucky State, before transferring to Southern Nazarene University and eventually landing at KSU. Peggs doesn’t technically play for an HBCU although Spring Hill does compete in the SIAC. The senior sharpshooter began his career at Tennessee Tech before transferring to Spring Hill.

Reyne Smith from Louisville is the top three-point shooter in Division I basketball, but he averages only 3.84 three-pointers made per contest. He’s made 96 long balls this season through his first 25 games.

Peggs is the more efficient shooter of the two, making 46.5 percent of his three-pointers. That puts him at No. 5 in the country in Division II basketball. Miller is shooting 37.8 percent this season, he’s made 90 of his 238 attempts this year. He’s attempted more three-pointers than any other player in Division II basketball.