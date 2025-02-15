HBCU NBA Classic has strong showing in fourth year

The historic rivalry between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University took center stage on Saturday in the HBCU NBA Classic at Oakland Arena. In front of a passionate crowd, Tuskegee secured a 68-55 victory, showcasing their depth and resilience in a highly anticipated matchup.



The game, part of the NBA’s ongoing commitment to elevating HBCU programs, delivered an electric atmosphere as fans from across the country gathered to witness two storied institutions compete on a professional stage.



Tuskegee’s standout performer, Kusamae Draper, dominated inside with 22 points and 15 rebounds, providing a strong presence in the paint. Guard Kevin Sesberry added 19 points, while D’Anthony Pennington contributed 16 points and four assists, knocking down timely three-pointers to keep the Golden Tigers in control.

Morehouse started strong, leading early in the first half, but Tuskegee took command before halftime and never looked back. Morehouse’s Sincere Key led his team with 15 points, but the Maroon Tigers struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 21.7% from three-point range. Despite solid efforts from Cedric Taylor III and Amahn Decker, Morehouse couldn’t overcome their shooting woes against Tuskegee’s disciplined defense.

The NBA’s involvement in hosting HBCU showcase games like this one highlights the growing recognition of Black college athletics on a national scale. Events like the HBCU NBA Classic provide student-athletes with major exposure while celebrating the rich culture and history of HBCUs.

In its fourth edition, the HBCU NBA Classic proved once again why these games are an essential part of the basketball landscape. Both Morehouse and Tuskegee showcased the best of HBCU basketball, leaving fans excited for future matchups on the NBA stage.