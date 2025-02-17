HBCU combine gives NFL scouts exclusive look at best in BCF

The 2025 HBCU Combine is set to showcase the best football talents from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU,) providing them with a platform to impress NFL scouts ahead of the draft. This year’s event features the best of the best in HBCU football who have demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication throughout their collegiate careers. Check out the full list of participants looking to become the next great HBCU to NFL star below.

HBCU Combine Participants

Isaac Anderson – DL – Virginia Union

Nana Asante – Edge – Morgan State

Kenny Bennett – DB – Virginia State

Kendall Bohler – DB – Florida A&M

Jamarius Brown – DB – Southern

James Burgess – DB – Alabama State

Elijah Burris- RB – Hampton

Jada Byers – RB – Virginia Union

Darren Cook – DL – Delaware State

Myles Crawley – QB – Grambling State

DeMarkus Cunningham – LB – Alabama State

Joaquin Davis – WR – North Carolina Central

Carlvainsky Decius – DB – Morgan State

Aurelious Dunn – OL – Alabama State

Donovan Eaglin – RB – Alabama A&M

Draylen Ellis – QB – Tennessee State

Darius Fox – OL – Howard

Jamari Gassett – WR – Florida A&M

Tavarious Griffin – TE – Alcorn State

Jacolby Hewitt – WR – Alabama A&M

Terrance Hollon – LB – Howard

Jarett Hunter – RB – Howard

Jason Ivey – OL – North Carolina A&T

Cam Johnson – OL – South Carolina State

Robert Jones III – DB – Howard

Jaquez Jones – WR – Norfolk State

Terron Mallory – DB – Norfolk State

Quantez Mansfield, DL, North Carolina Central

Travis Martin – DB – Langston

Robert McDaniel – DB, Jackson State

Irv Mulligan – RB – Jackson State

Eric Phoenix – QB – South Carolina State

K’Vaughan Pope – LB – Virginia State

Jeremiah Pruitte – TE – Florida A&M

Daniel Richardson – QB – Florida A&M

Xavier Robiu – DB – Howard

Sadiq Salawu – LB – Bowie State

Canary Simmons – DB – Texas Southern

Trejon Spiller – WR – Prairie View A&M

Fred Stokes – DL – Prairie View A&M

Jaden Sutton – RB – Delaware State

Trequan Thomas – DL – Alabama State

Tru Thompson – DL – Jackson State

Keshawn Toney – TE – South Carolina State

Chris Walker – Edge – Tennessee State

Elijah Williams – DL – Morgan State

Hi-Tech Helmets

In a significant advancement for player safety and performance, participants in the HBCU Legacy Bowl will don Riddell’s Axiom helmets. These state-of-the-art helmets feature TRU-FIT technology, which combines interior liner pads to create a personalized fit and protection system. This innovation ensures that each player benefits from a helmet tailored to their unique head shape, enhancing both comfort and safety on the field.

The HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl not only highlight the exceptional talent emerging from HBCUs but also underscore the commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to protect and enhance player performance. As these athletes prepare to transition to the NFL arena, they carry with them the rich legacy and pride of their institutions, poised to make a significant impact at the next level.