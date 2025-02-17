HBCU combine gives NFL scouts exclusive look at best in BCF

The 2025 HBCU Combine is set to showcase the best football talents from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU,) providing them with a platform to impress NFL scouts ahead of the draft. This year’s event features the best of the best in HBCU football who have demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication throughout their collegiate careers. Check out the full list of participants looking to become the next great HBCU to NFL star below.
HBCU Combine Participants
Isaac Anderson – DL – Virginia Union
Nana Asante – Edge – Morgan State
Kenny Bennett – DB – Virginia State
Kendall Bohler – DB – Florida A&M
Jamarius Brown – DB – Southern
James Burgess – DB – Alabama State
Elijah Burris- RB – Hampton
Jada Byers – RB – Virginia Union
Darren Cook – DL – Delaware State
Myles Crawley – QB – Grambling State
DeMarkus Cunningham – LB – Alabama State
Joaquin Davis – WR – North Carolina Central
Carlvainsky Decius – DB – Morgan State
Aurelious Dunn – OL – Alabama State
Donovan Eaglin – RB – Alabama A&M
Draylen Ellis – QB – Tennessee State
Darius Fox – OL – Howard
Jamari Gassett – WR – Florida A&M
Tavarious Griffin – TE – Alcorn State
Jacolby Hewitt – WR – Alabama A&M
Terrance Hollon – LB – Howard
Jarett Hunter – RB – Howard
Jason Ivey – OL – North Carolina A&T
Cam Johnson – OL – South Carolina State
Robert Jones III – DB – Howard
Jaquez Jones – WR – Norfolk State
Terron Mallory – DB – Norfolk State
Quantez Mansfield, DL, North Carolina Central
Travis Martin – DB – Langston
Robert McDaniel – DB, Jackson State
Irv Mulligan – RB – Jackson State
Eric Phoenix – QB – South Carolina State
K’Vaughan Pope – LB – Virginia State
Jeremiah Pruitte – TE – Florida A&M
Daniel Richardson – QB – Florida A&M
Xavier Robiu – DB – Howard
Sadiq Salawu – LB – Bowie State
Canary Simmons – DB – Texas Southern
Trejon Spiller – WR – Prairie View A&M
Fred Stokes – DL – Prairie View A&M
Jaden Sutton – RB – Delaware State
Trequan Thomas – DL – Alabama State
Tru Thompson – DL – Jackson State
Keshawn Toney – TE – South Carolina State
Chris Walker – Edge – Tennessee State
Elijah Williams – DL – Morgan State
Hi-Tech Helmets
In a significant advancement for player safety and performance, participants in the HBCU Legacy Bowl will don Riddell’s Axiom helmets. These state-of-the-art helmets feature TRU-FIT technology, which combines interior liner pads to create a personalized fit and protection system. This innovation ensures that each player benefits from a helmet tailored to their unique head shape, enhancing both comfort and safety on the field.
The HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl not only highlight the exceptional talent emerging from HBCUs but also underscore the commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to protect and enhance player performance. As these athletes prepare to transition to the NFL arena, they carry with them the rich legacy and pride of their institutions, poised to make a significant impact at the next level.