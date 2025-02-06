DeSean Jackson signs top local recruit

Chris Trumbull, a standout defensive player from Red Lion Christian Academy in Bear, Delaware, has decided to stay in his home state to play for Delaware State and first-year HBCU head coach DeSean Jackson.

Trumbull’s Decision

Trumbull announced his commitment to Jackson State on February 2. However, just a few days later, he reconsidered his decision and officially decommitted on February 5 with a post on X (formerly Twitter):

“After talking with my family, coaches, and friends, I have made a decision to decommit from Jackson State University. This decision wasn’t easy for me to make. I want to thank the JSU coaches for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am truly grateful and thank the JSU fans for showing me love. This decision is what’s best for me moving forward. Please respect my decision.”

On February 6, Trumbull announced that had committed to the Hornets, stating:

“Change of plans, I’m staying home! LET’S WORK!”

A Key Addition for Delaware State

Trumbull is considered one of the top defensive players in the state of Delaware and he played a major role in Red Lion Christian Academy’s success, helping the team reach the Delaware 2A State Semifinals. As a senior he compiled 120 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks, making him a key defensive presence. His decision to play for Delaware State strengthens the team’s defensive line and adds a proven playmaker to the Hornets’ roster.

The Growing Influence of HBCU Football

Trumbull’s desire to play for DeSean Jackson at Delaware State while having offers from schools like Syracuse, Toledo, and Memphis, highlights the increasing competitiveness of the HBCU football brand.