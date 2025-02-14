HBCU Legacy Bowl could be platform for tall, fast WR

Joaquin Davis is taking his next step toward professional football, training at the Duke Sports Performance Institute in preparation for the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The North Carolina Central wide receiver knows what’s at stake, and he’s putting in the work to make sure he’s ready for his shot.

“I feel like working out here has been everything I needed and more,” Davis said. “From the people to the nutrition to the weight room to the speed coach—everything is everything I need to prepare myself for that next level.”

Davis took a unique path to North Carolina Central. A standout athlete in both football and basketball at Charles E. Jordan High School in Durham, he initially played quarterback before transitioning to receiver. That switch came with challenges, but it was head coach Trei Oliver who believed in him early on.

“I didn’t really have a lot of interest coming out of high school because I played quarterback,” Davis explained. “A lot of coaches wanted to see me at wide receiver, but Coach Oliver was the only one who really believed in my talent and wanted me to come to Central. That’s who I chose, and the rest is history.”

That decision paid off, as Davis became a key piece in North Carolina Central’s rise to prominance. During his time with the Eagles, the program won big games, including the Celebration Bowl. It was an experience he says helped shape him as a player.

“Coach Oliver told me when he recruited me that we were going to be playing in big games,” Davis said. “Being at Central was everything I needed and more. We played in all the classic games, and I don’t think we lost a classic game since I’ve been here.”

His versatility has been shaped by playing with different quarterbacks, from Davius Richard, who set multiple NCCU records, to Walker Harris, who brought a different style under center.

“Playing with two different quarterbacks in two different dynamics like that, when I get to that next level, anybody I play with, I’m going to be ready for,” Davis said.

At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Davis possesses a blend of size and agility that makes him a dangerous target. He credits his basketball background for helping him develop fluidity as a receiver.

“Basketball is kind of the same movements as football—crossovers and things like that,” he said. “So just me being a fluid wide receiver kind of comes from my basketball background.”

With the HBCU Legacy Bowl on the horizon, Davis has a clear vision of what he wants to prove as he works out with other former HBCU stars and NFL Draft prospects through Empower Athlete Strategies.

“It’s very important for HBCU guys to go down there and show what they have,” he said. “Even with the combine, I feel like it’s a great addition for HBCU football. Just like guys went down there last year and turned a lot of heads, I’m going to do the same thing.”

For Davis, his motivation comes from more than just football. He’s driven by the sacrifices his mother made for him growing up.

“My mother is the main thing,” Davis said. “Seeing her get up and go to work every day, no matter what she was going through, she had to pay the bills. Just always being the underdog and overlooked—it drives me every day and is going to continue to.”

Now, with the HBCU Legacy Bowl as his stage, Davis is ready to prove that he belongs at the next level.