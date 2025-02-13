NFL team set to hire HBCU assistant

HBCU national champion Jackson State has a coaching hole to fill as linebacker coach Chris Orr heads to the NFL.

Orr, a former NFL player himself, is joining the Kansas City Chiefs. The move was first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. He is expected to join the staff as a quality control coach.



Orr spent one season at Jackson State, joining head coach T.C. Taylor’s staff in May 2024. Jackson State went 11-2 last season, winning the SWAC title and claiming the HBCU national title after a win in the Celebration Bowl. The JSU defense was stellar, allowing 17 points per game and holding opposing rushing attacks to just 3.4 yards per carry.



Chris Orr is the brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr. His family has deep football roots, and Chris is now taking the next step in his coaching journey with one of the NFL’s most successful franchises. Working under Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City presents a major opportunity for the young coach to grow and develop at the professional level.

His transition from HBCU coaching to the NFL highlights the league’s increasing recognition of the coaching talent within Black college football. Jackson State, in particular, has been a stepping stone for former players and coaches to advance to the NFL. Orr’s move reinforces the importance of HBCU programs as a proving ground for talent beyond the playing field.

Now with the reigning AFC champions, Orr will have the chance to apply his knowledge and experience on a larger stage. His brief time at Jackson State helped prepare him for this opportunity, and his move to the NFL is yet another example of the impact HBCU programs continue to have on football’s highest level.