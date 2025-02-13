HBCU acrobatics team to face No. 4 squad in the nation

]BALTIMORE, Md. — The Morgan State Acrobatics & Tumbling team is set to make history on Saturday, February 15, as they travel to the West Coast for the first time in the history of the HBCU program.

The Bears will take on the No. 4-ranked University of Oregon in Eugene, marking a pivotal moment in their journey within the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA).

The Bears enter the matchup following a hard-fought battle against No. 2 Quinnipiac, where they fell 270.565 to 246.745. Despite the loss, Morgan made waves in the sport by becoming the first team to successfully execute a split during an acrobatics and tumbling routine.

Freshman Lauren Perkins stood at the center of the groundbreaking moment, flawlessly pulling the split and helping cement Morgan’s reputation as an HBCU program on the rise.

With this milestone performance, the Bears have set the tone for the rest of their season. The team remains focused on refining their routines, building on their strengths, and pushing the boundaries of what they can accomplish in NCATA competition.

Awaiting them on the West Coast is a powerhouse Oregon squad, led by head coach Taylor Susnara. A former Oregon All-American and assistant coach, Susnara has helped maintain the Ducks’ legacy as one of the sport’s top programs. Known for their skill, strategy, and precision, Oregon finished last season with a 4-4 record and is looking to establish dominance early in 2025.

As Morgan State prepares for this historic matchup, the Bears are embracing the challenge, ready to showcase their talent on a national stage. With momentum and determination on their side, they look to make a statement in Eugene and continue paving the way for the future of their program.

With each routine, each stunt, and each moment of teamwork, the Bears continue to elevate their presence in the NCATA. No matter the outcome, this competition marks another step forward in their journey, laying the foundation for even greater achievements in the seasons to come.

The meet will be streaming live on BIG+ starting at 4:00 PM. Don’t miss the action—tune in and catch all the excitement!