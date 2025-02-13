NFL combine invites just one current HBCU prospect

The 2025 NFL Combine will feature just one HBCU prospect, as Alabama A&M offensive tackle Carson Vinson earned the distinction of being the only current HBCU player invited to the prestigious event. Standing at 6’6 and 317 pounds, Vinson has already made waves with his performance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he faced top-tier talent from the SEC and proved he belongs among the best.

“It was very important because as a small-school guy, that’s the biggest question—competition-wise,” Vinson said. “I just wanted to show that HBCUs—we’ve got dawgs. We got dawgs at FCS and we compete. We play. I’m not a charity case—I’m here to play football.”

Vinson’s dominance at Alabama A&M made him one of the most intriguing small-school prospects heading into draft season. He sharpened his skills against elite competition when Alabama A&M faced Auburn and Vanderbilt in recent years, an experience that prepared him for the scrutiny he will face at the NFL Combine. Scouts and analysts will be eager to see how he performs in athletic testing and position drills as he represents HBCU football on the national stage.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to pass against Florida A&M. (Vaughan Wilson/HBCU Gameday)

While Vinson is the lone HBCU player in this year’s NFL Combine, several former HBCU standouts who transferred to FBS programs also received invitations. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Travis Hunter, both former Jackson State stars, will participate after transferring to Colorado. Former North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten, now at Virginia Tech, and ex-North Carolina Central offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins, who transferred to South Carolina, also received invites.

Vinson’s inclusion in the NFL Combine is significant, as it underscores the ongoing fight for more HBCU players to get opportunities at the next level. His performance in Indianapolis will be closely watched, as he aims to make a statement that talent from HBCUs deserves more recognition in the NFL Draft process.