Home » Latest News » HBCU NFL Draft prospect stands out vs. SEC talent

HBCU NFL Draft prospect stands out vs. SEC talent

2025 HBCU Football Alabama A&M HBCU Football SWAC
Steven J. Gaither

Author:

Steven J. Gaither

January 29, 2025

Alabama A&M offensive tackle Carson Vinson was the lone NFL Draft prospect from an HBCU at the Reese’s Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday and he left a big impression going up against SEC talent.

Vinson stands tall on his own — he’s 6’6, 317 pounds. But his play still took some by surprise. 

“I think it went great — I think I played to my standard. A lot of outside people would say I had a great, amazing day. I just had a Carson Vinson Day for me,” Vinson told The Draft Network. “That’s just what I do, that’s what my standard is. I think I competed well and did what I needed to do. I just gotta do the same for the next couple of days. “

Vinson was a dominant force on the offensive line for Alabama A&M. That counts for something, but his performance against players from SEC schools like LSU and Texas A&M. Vinson is aware that this is how he will be measured when it comes to the NFL Draft. 

Carson Vinson, NFL Draft, HBCU, SEC, NFL

“It was very important because as a small-school guy, that’s the biggest question is competition-wise. I just wanted to show that HBCUs we’ve got dawgs at HBCUs. We got dawgs at FCS and we compete, we play. I’m not a charity case — I’m here to play football.”

Vinson also got a chance to go up against future NFL talent over the last few years as his HBCU took on Auburn and Vanderbilt in the 2024 and 2023 season openers.

The self-described football “addict” will spend the rest of the week practicing against top level talent in preparation for the Reese’s Senior Bowl at the end of the week. 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X