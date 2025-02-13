HBCU football program heads west for Power 4 showdown

Six home games and a trip to the West Coast highlight the 2025 Texas Southern University HBCU football schedule.



TSU’s six home games mark the most since the 2012 season.



The second year of the Cris Dishman era begins at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 as they’ll host Prairie View A&M in the 40th edition of the Labor Day Classic inside Shell Energy Stadium. One week later on Sept. 6, TSU ventures to the West Coast for a match-up against the University of California of the ACC in Berkeley, Calif. The trip also marks the first time since 2008 that the Houston, TX HBCU will make an appearance in the state of California.



On Sept. 13, Texas Southern University is back inside Shell Energy Stadium for a contest against Lamar as it’ll mark the Cardinals’ first appearance against TSU in Houston since 1980. The Tigers will have a bye weekend on Sept. 20 and hit the road for the second time in the month on Sept. 27 against Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Miss. as they’ll play the Delta Devils for the first time since 2019.



TSU kicks off the month of October at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff inside Shell Energy Stadium on Oct. 4. They’ll travel to Grambling State on Oct. 11 before returning home to host Virginia University of Lynchburg for the second straight year for its HBCU Homecoming on Oct. 18. TSU has a bye the weekend of Oct. 25 and returns to action at home on Nov. 1 against Alcorn State at Shell Energy Stadium.



TSU will have two consecutive road games for the first time all season starting in mid-November. Alabama State returns to the schedule for the first time since 2022 as TSU will face the Hornets in Montgomery, Ala. on Nov. 8. On Nov. 15, TSU heads to Baton Rouge, La. to face Southern University before wrapping up the 2025 regular season at home against Alabama A&M.





The 2025 TSU Football Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 with spring practice scheduled to begin March 17.

“This is a well-balanced schedule which we plan to take full advantage of,” said head coach Cris Dishman. “Having multiple bye weeks at critical points of the season will help us tremendously while also having the opportunity to host six home games is big for our student-athletes and our fans. We open the season and end the season at home as our goal is to put the best product on the field and win a championship.”

My staff did an exceptional job of selecting the right student-athletes to help get our program to a championship and that is our number one goal,” said Dishman.