Charlotte prepared to bid for CIAA Tournament return

Charlotte is reportedly gearing up to submit a compelling bid to host the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament for the years 2027 through 2029. This initiative underscores the city’s commitment to celebrating Black culture and honoring the rich traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The CIAA Tournament stands as a hallmark event, blending high-caliber Division II basketball with a week-long array of festivities, including concerts, parties, and cultural exhibitions. During its 15-year tenure in Charlotte from 2006 to 2020, the tournament not only energized the city’s atmosphere but also delivered substantial economic benefits. In 2019, for instance, the event attracted approximately 140,000 fans and generated an impressive $43.7 million in economic impact.

The tournament has called Baltimore home since 2022 after Baltimore outbid Charlotte in 2019 to become the tournament’s host city. That decision that resonated deeply with Charlotte’s HBCU alumni and community leaders. Reflecting on this, some believed that Charlotte may have underestimated the tournament’s significance and did not present sufficiently competitive incentives to retain it.

Council members Malcolm Graham, an alumnus of Johnson C. Smith University, and James Mitchell, a North Carolina Central University graduate, have been vocal about the tournament’s profound impact on the city. Graham reminisces about how the city turned “electric” during the CIAA events, likening it to a homecoming for HBCUs in the northeast. Mitchell emphasizes that many local businesses experienced a significant portion of their annual profits during the tournament week and highlights its role in inspiring young individuals to pursue higher education.

The collaborative effort to bring the tournament back involves the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Sports, and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA). A letter of intent to bid has already been filed, with the formal proposal due by mid-April. The CIAA is expected to announce its selected host city before the 2026 tournament.

While specific details of Charlotte’s bid remain under wraps, CRVA CEO Steve Bagwell stated, “We view this bid not only as a chance to host the tournaments but as an opportunity to strengthen and renew the bond between the CIAA and the Charlotte community.” The city boasts two premier venues suitable for the games: Bojangles Coliseum and the Spectrum Center, the latter of which has recently undergone significant renovations totaling $245 million, with further upgrades planned.

Despite Charlotte’s strong position, Baltimore has been praised by the CIAA as the “perfect destination,” citing its significant Black population and vibrant celebration of Black culture. Additionally, during Charlotte’s previous tenure as host, there were instances of controversy, including allegations of discriminatory practices by local businesses and negative perceptions associated with the actual event as a result of non-affiliated events.

In its January 27 letter of intent, Charlotte emphasized, “Our city’s diverse and welcoming community is eager to support and celebrate the CIAA, ensuring that its presence in Charlotte is met with the respect and enthusiasm it deserves.”

Council member Graham acknowledges the challenges ahead, stating, “We’ve got hard work to do with heavy loads to lift in order to defeat an incumbent like Baltimore, as well as other cities that are competing for the tournament.” He underscores the necessity for a highly competitive proposal and recognizes the local hurdles that must be addressed to ensure success.

Reclaiming the CIAA Tournament represents more than just hosting basketball games; it’s an opportunity for Charlotte to reaffirm its dedication to HBCU traditions, bolster its cultural landscape, and stimulate economic growth. The city’s leaders and stakeholders are poised to present a bid that honors the tournament’s legacy and envisions a prosperous future in the Queen City.