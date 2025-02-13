HBCU Classic brings historic programs to NBA All-Star Weekend

OAKLAND, CA | The upcoming matchup between the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Morehouse Maroon Tigers is set to be a highlight of the NBA All-Star Weekend. Scheduled for February 15, 2025, at the Oakland Arena, this game is part of the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T.

The Maroon Tigers, with their season’s momentum and recent significant victories, aim to showcase their growth and team cohesion. The Maroon Tigers have won four of their past five games, heading into the weekend.

On the other hand, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers have lost four of their prior six games, as they have been preparing diligently for this marquee event. Their season has been characterized by strategic plays and a focus on defense.

The NBA HBCU Classic not only highlights the athletic talents of these institutions but also celebrates HBCU culture and the longstanding rivalry between these two teams. Fans can anticipate a game filled with intensity, strategic plays, and a showcase of collegiate basketball excellence.

Morehouse Maroon Tigers

The Maroon Tigers have demonstrated a solid season, with a notable victory over Howard University on January 20, 2025, marking their first win against Howard in three seasons.

Offense: The Maroon Tigers average 72.2 points per game, with a field goal percentage of 40.1%. Their three-point shooting stands at 29.0%, indicating room for improvement in perimeter scoring.

Defense: Defensively, they allow an average of 66.5 points per game, showcasing a solid defense. They average 8.8 steals per game, reflecting their ability to force turnovers.

Tuskegee Golden Tigers

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers have a balanced offensive attack, with four players averaging double figures in scoring.

Offense: In the game against Winston-Salem State, the Golden Tigers scored 71 points, with a field goal percentage of 54.2%, indicating efficient shooting.

Defense: The Golden Tigers have held two opponents to 50 points or less this season.

Review of the Morehouse Maroon Tigers 2024-25 Basketball Season

Under the leadership of Head Coach Douglas Whittler, the team has navigated challenges and celebrated significant victories.

A highlight of the season was the historic win against Howard University on January 20, 2025. This victory was particularly momentous as it marked Morehouse’s first triumph over Howard in the past three seasons. Transfer student Sincere Key made a notable breakout game, contributing 15 points by the middle of the second half. Jayen Gray led the way with a career-high 22 points. The team’s preparation and defense were pivotal in countering Howard’s strong three-point shooting, ultimately leading to a final score of 79-76 in favor of Morehouse.

Earlier in the season, the Maroon Tigers secured a victory against Valdosta State Blazers, with a close score of 84-80.

Senior Amahn Decker highlighted has anchored the post, while sharp-shooters Omar Rowe and Sincere Key provide outside shooting. Transfer JerMontae Hill has been versatile, playing four positions throughout the season. Cedric Taylor III ranks in the top 10 in the conference in points, rebounds, field goal percentage, and blocked shots. Mid-season addition, Dre Watson, has been a force defensively and on the boards.

As the season progressed, the Maroon Tigers continued to demonstrate their commitment to excellence, setting their sights on championship aspirations. Coach Whittler has emphasized the importance of sacrifice and teamwork, aiming to guide the team toward achieving their ultimate goals.

As both teams take the national stage at NBA All-Star Weekend, this matchup serves as an opportunity to honor their histories and display the high level of competition within HBCU basketball. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBA TV, and TruTV.