CFB legend returns to alma mater after starting career in HBCU

West Virginia University (WVU) football legend Pat White is returning to his alma mater as the quarterbacks coach under head coach Rich Rodriguez. White’s NCAA coaching journey began in HBCU football, where he used his experience as one of college football’s most dynamic quarterbacks to mentor upcoming signal callers as an HBCU coach.

After his illustrious playing career at WVU, White transitioned into coaching, starting as the quarterbacks coach at Alcorn State University, an HBCU. During his tenure, he coached two different quarterbacks to SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading the team to consecutive SWAC Championships and appearances in the Celebration Bowl.

In 2020, White joined the University of South Florida as the running backs coach. He then returned to HBCU football in 2021, serving as the quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator at Alabama State University. Following that, he took on the role of pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Campbell University.

In 2022, White transitioned to the NFL, joining the Los Angeles Chargers as an offensive assistant coach, where he contributed to the development of the team’s offensive strategies.

Reflecting on his coaching philosophy, White emphasized his commitment to supporting both coaches and players: “Any and everything that any offensive coach needs or any player needs. I’m willing and able to assist them whatever capacity that may be.”

As a player at West Virginia University, White was a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, amassing over 10,500 total yards and accounting for 103 touchdowns. He led the Mountaineers to a 35-8 record as a starter and became the first quarterback to win four bowl games, earning MVP honors in three of them. His remarkable performances included victories over SEC champion Georgia in the 2006 Sugar Bowl and Big 12 champion Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl.

White’s return to WVU marks a significant milestone in his coaching career, bringing his experience from HBCU football back to Morgantown. His journey underscores the valuable role HBCUs play in developing coaching talent and shaping the future of college football.

“It’s really special to welcome Pat White back to Morgantown as a member of our football coaching staff,” Rodriguez said. “He has been involved in some of the biggest wins in program history, and he will be a great presence in our quarterback room. Pat and I have been through so much together, and I am really proud of the quality of coach and mentor to young players that he has become.”