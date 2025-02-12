Chris Paul helping HBCU stars get all-star experience

Winston-Salem State (WSSU) point guard Jaiden Thompson recently received a call from NBA legend Chris Paul, who is also a graduate of the HBCU.

Paul informed the sophomore guard that he was named a Walmart Hometown Hero, and has earned an invite to the NBA All-Star Game.

“Your leadership as a mentor and your ability to guide others is why you are named HBCU Hometown Hero,” Chris Paul told Thompson.

“To be named a Walmart HBCU Hometown Hero is a blessing because being around PWI to being able to become the face of my community and the history that comes along with it and being the face of is a big blessing,” Thompson said.



Thompson is one of several HBCU players who have won the distinction this season.

Thompson is a sophomore point guard from Concord, NC, and went to Central Cabarrus High School where he had a career record of 81-13, won the 2023 3A State Championship, and was voted the 2023 3A Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Thompson was a 2x SPC Conference Player of the Year for 2022 and 2023 and was the runner-up in 2021.

He started his career at Charleston Southern University where he was named to the Big Sky South All-Freshman Team during the 2023-2024 season.

Thompson transferred to WSSU in the fall of 2024.

“Transferring to an HBCU was a big thing for me because I was always at a PWI,” he said.

Attending an HBCU has helped Thompson to embrace Black excellence.

“Coming to an HBCU filled with my people, my culture, learning from my teachers, and coaches,” Thompson said. “Being around a lot of people, and my culture has made me feel more comfortable with myself, brought me out of my shell and I have been able to learn more about myself.”

Thompson says coming to an HBCU has given him a strong sense of community.

“When I got here everybody was so loving and caring and it felt like home,” Thompson said.



WSSU has struggled on the court, going just 2-20 so far this season. But Thompson has been one of the bright spots on the team with his leadership.

Thompson continues to strive to help others while building resilience along the way.

“I plan to inspire others by proving everybody wrong when everybody says you can’t do something and you do it that’s my main goal.”

Not only has his transfer to the HBCU given him a new view, it’s also earned him a call with a Hall of Famer in Chris Paul.

– Story by WSSU Student/HBCU Intern Tia Greene