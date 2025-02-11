HBCU homecoming opponent shuts down football program

STAFFORD, Texas – North American University (NAU) has announced the discontinuation of its football program, a move that will impact Prairie View A&M University, an HBCU that had scheduled NAU as its homecoming opponent for the 2025 season. The decision, approved by NAU’s Board of Trustees, signals a shift in the university’s focus toward other areas of institutional growth.

“This was a difficult decision, backed by the Board of Trustees, that aims to direct investment to the things that make North American University exceptional,” said NAU Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Kenneth Apande. “Our goal is to still compete in the eight NAIA and USCAA sports that will remain an integral part of the NAU experience.”

NAU, which competed in the Sooner Athletic Conference alongside HBCUs Langston University and Texas College, faced challenges in gaining full recognition within the NAIA. The Stallions posted an 8-32 overall record and a 2-14 mark in conference play. Despite its struggles, the program provided student-athletes an opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.

The sudden shutdown of NAU’s football program means Prairie View A&M, one of the most tradition-rich HBCUs in the country, will now have to find a replacement opponent for its 2025 homecoming. Homecoming games at HBCUs are not just about football but serve as major cultural and economic events, drawing thousands of alumni, students, and fans to campus. Finding a suitable replacement will be a top priority for Prairie View A&M’s athletic department.

NAU expressed gratitude to the players, coaches, and supporters who helped shape the program’s legacy. Meanwhile, HBCU football fans will be watching closely to see how Prairie View A&M adjusts its homecoming plans in light of this unexpected development.