HBCU becomes home to Black Sportswriters Hall of Fame

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hall of Fame sportswriter Rob Parker is bringing the Black Sportswriters Hall of Fame to the HBCU campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCAT). The inaugural class will honor three of the nation’s most respected Black sportswriters in a special induction ceremony, supported by NCAT student chapters of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the Associated Press Sports Editors.

This public event will take place Saturday, April 12, at 6 p.m. in the Deese Ballroom at the Student Center, 1403 John W. Mitchell Drive.

Inductees include William C. Rhoden, columnist for ESPN’s Andscape, former New York Times sports columnist and NABJ Hall of Fame member; Claire Smith, the first woman in the writers’ wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame, known for her work at The Hartford Courant, The New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer; and Mike Wilbon, a former columnist for The Washington Post and co-host of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption.

“We have had so many great Black sportswriters and editors who have contributed to this business big time and should be recognized,” said Parker. “The best thing is that the students at North Carolina A&T will get a chance to meet these living legends and be inspired by their journalism excellence.”

Parker, a 2023 NABJ Hall of Fame inductee, developed the idea for the Hall of Fame after delivering a baseball writing masterclass at the Greensboro, NC HBCU in the spring of 2023. Impressed by the students and the journalism program, he reached out to Department of Journalism and Mass Communications (JOMC) lecturer David Squires for assistance in making the idea a reality.

The inaugural class of the Black Sportswriters Hall of Fame, William C. Rhoden, Claire Smith, and Mike Wilbon.

“This Hall of Fame will give long-deserved recognition to those who paved the way in the exploding sports media industry,” said Squires. “This will be an enriching experience for the students who participate.”

In addition to honoring the three inductees at the HBCU, the ceremony will also honor “The Original Six” pioneer sportswriters and editors – Bryan Burwell, Thom Greer, Sam Lacy, Wendell Smith, Larry Whiteside, and Ralph Wiley – in memoriam.

“The Original Six made a lasting impact on the industry and will be honored for their contributions,” said Parker.

The Hall of Fame will be housed in JOMC’s Crosby Hall.

“The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication welcomes this exciting initiative that will recognize the outstanding contributions of Black sportswriters and editors annually at N.C. A&T State University,” said Yahya R. Kamalipour, Ph.D., interim department chair.