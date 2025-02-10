NBA franchise to host HBCU Weekend with Howard Marching Band

Presented by Alaska Airlines, HU Showtime Marching Band to Perform Throughout the Portland Community and at Halftime on February 22 vs. Charlotte. Courtesy of the Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers and Alaska Airlines are once again teaming up to transform this year’s HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to the Pros Night into a celebration of the HBCU experience across the Portland community. Members of the Howard University Showtime Marching Band and Auxiliary Units will fly to Portland, courtesy of Alaska Airlines, for a weekend of community interaction, celebration, and education. The highlight of the weekend will be the annual HBCU to the Pros game on February 22 when the Trail Blazers take on the Charlotte Hornets.

In alignment with the NBA, the Trail Blazers prioritize highlighting the traditions and impact of HBCUs and the contributions of Black leaders who belong to historically Black fraternities and sororities and alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCUs have served as cultural and intellectual hubs, fostering a sense of identity, pride, and leadership development. They have contributed significantly to Black culture, literature, arts, and sciences and we are excited to showcase those contributions to Rip City throughout the weekend. As the NBA team the farthest from an HBCU, bringing the HBCU experience to Portland invites the local community, specifically Black youth, to get a taste of the rich history, traditions, and culture that HBCUs embody.

HBCUs play an important role in Alaska’s commitment to contributing in a meaningful way to the communities it serves. Driven by the belief that education has the power to transform the lives of young people, Alaska supports programs like United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To date, the airline partnered with UNCF to launch a special aircraft livery to symbolize a joint commitment to creating opportunities in education and established UNCF as a CARE Miles partner, which allows Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members to donate their miles to students flying out for college tours or flying home to be with their families on summer and holiday breaks. As part of the aircraft’s mission, Alaska has also supported several college tours and career and leadership development events. This spring, Alaska will support Portland area students from UNCF and the Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center as they go on HBCU tours.

“Howard University and the “Showtime” Marching Band are thrilled to take the national stage at the Portland Trail Blazers’ HBCU to the Pros Night.,” said Denise Saunders Thompson, Assistant Dean for Administration, Howard University College of Fine Arts. “We are excited to bring our dynamic energy, powerful stereophonic sound, and unmatched showmanship to the Pacific Northwest. As cultural ambassadors of Howard University, this moment is more than just a performance—it’s an opportunity to share our legacy of excellence while embodying our institution’s core values of “truth and service.” We believe this opportunity will strengthen the connection between our historic university and the vibrant Portland community. Under the direction of Chancellor Mills, the Showtime Band promises an exhilarating performance that will leave a lasting impression. Get ready, Portland—we’re coming to show up and show out!”

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Alaska Airlines to bring a taste of the HBCU experience to the Pacific Northwest with the Howard University Showtime Band,” said Michelle Jalali, Senior Director of DEI, Portland Trail Blazers. “Bringing the culture and traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Portland is a meaningful way to inspire and inform our Black and brown youth on the tremendous opportunities that these schools offer, helping to strengthen the pipeline of young people attending and graduating from HBCUs. We look forward to a weekend of celebration, education, and show-stopping entertainment.”

Trail Blazers face the Charlotte Hornets on February 25, 2024. Tom Monterosso / Trail Blazers

“Our commitment to Portland runs deep – from our investment in the local community to offering the most flights to the most destinations from PDX,” said Megan Ouellette, vice president, public and government affairs at Alaska Airlines. “I know I join our more than 2600 Portland employees in anticipation as we partner with the iconic Trail Blazers and Howard University to bring the excitement of an HBCU to Portland.”

On Friday, February 21 the Trail Blazers and Alaska Airlines will host a community event at Portland Community College Cascade Gym (600 N Killingsworth St., Portland OR, 97217) beginning at 4 p.m. The event will be open to the public and feature performances from local dance and music groups, tabling from community groups, and the HU Showtime Marching Band’s first performance in Portland. On Saturday, February 22, both organizations will put on a private pregame mixer for local youth featuring a college and career exploration event made up of current professionals who are HBCU alumni and members of fraternities and sororities of the Divine 9. The weekend will close out on Sunday with another special community event featuring another show stopping performance from HU Showtime Marching Band.

Fans will have multiple opportunities to enjoy the incredible experience of the HU Showtime Marching Band throughout the game night. Prior to tip, catch the band participating in Blaze’s Pregame Parade presented by Polar Beverages throughout the 100 and 300 Level concourses. At halftime, stay in your seats for an epic halftime performance with the band taking over the Moda Center court with the sounds and choreography that make HBCU marching bands iconic. In addition to the band, the BlazerDancers will be joined by special guest dancers for a performance out on the court during a break in the game action.

In addition to the performances, the HBCU experience will be felt throughout Moda Center on February 22. Every attendee will receive a booklet upon entering the arena highlighting the night’s activations and entertainment. Back by popular demand, DJ Drae Slapz, an international DJ and artist, and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will be mixing tunes and providing the vibes as fans venture through the concourse. Throughout the night, special videos will play throughout the arena featuring the Local Portland NPHC Chapter and HBCU Alumni. Also, check out Black History posters highlighting HBCU alumni and D9 members who have made significant cultural impact.