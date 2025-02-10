HBCU hurdler takes down Olympian at Gamecock Challenge

COLUMBIA, SC – Senior North Carolina A&T (NCAT) indoor track and field women’s hurdler/sprinter Lucheyona Weaver headlined the day at the University of South Carolina’s Gamecock Challenge on Saturday by beating Olympian Gabbi Cunningham in the 60-meter hurdle final at the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex. In addition to Weaver’s outstanding showing, the A&T men’s and women’s HBCU indoor track and field teams found a sea of success with numerous top-three finishes.

Weaver went toe-to-toe with Cunningham, who appeared in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games for the 100H. Weaver fell behind Cunnigham in the preliminaries as she crossed in 8.36 to qualify second, but in the finals, she overtook the Nike-sponsored athlete by posting an 8.16 to Cunninham’s 8.31.

The two-time Coastal Athletic Association 60H champion has six career 60H wins, including two this season. Weaver is ranked No. 12 nationally in the women’s 60H.

On the men’s side, junior Thomas Smith IV (7.95), sophomore Isaiah Taylor (7.97), and junior Jason Holmes (8.20), respectively, qualified first, second, and fifth in the 60H. Later in the day, Holmes and Smith IV battled it out in the finals, finishing milliseconds apart.

Both marked a 7.8 on the official’s sheet, but Holmes (7.772) placed first and Smith IV (7.777) took second while claiming a new personal record. Taylor finished sixth in 8.37.

Senior Spirit Morgan made her second appearance and took her second win as an Aggie, conquering the women’s high jump in 5 feet, 8 inches.

Lucheyona Weaver Courtesy of NCAT Athletics

Another HBCU track and field newcomer, sophomore Dyimond Walker, made his Aggie debut Aggie in the men’s 600 meters. Walker is a transfer from New Mexico Junior College, and in his first Division I race, he managed to finish second in 1:19.76.

The other top runs of the day came from senior Fajr Kelly (2:07.76), who placed second in the women’s 800m, and sophomore Serenity Brazell (56.62) who placed second in the women’s 400m.

Taking some more top spots in the women’s field events included graduate student My’Khiyah Williams (5 feet, 6 inches) claiming second in the high jump; junior Olivia Dowd (38 feet, 5 ½ inches) finding third in the triple jump; and graduate student Julieth Nwosu (48 feet, 4 ¾ inches) and junior Taylor Reagor (44 feet, 6 ¾ inches) took second and third in the shot put.

Freshman TyHeak Buie placed second in the men’s triple jump at 51 feet, 2 ¼ inches. Buies previous personal record was 49 feet, 3 ¾ inches from the Corky Classic at Texas Tech University last month.

Next week, the HBCU track teams at North Carolina A&T will be headed north to Lynchburg, Va., for Liberty University’s Liberty Opener. The teams will compete February 7-8 at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.